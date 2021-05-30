Do not take our strides for granted

The massacre of black Wall Street in 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was one of many massacres of black Americans in the United States. This to include Rosewood, Florida, in 1923 and Ocoee (high school), Florida, in 1920, among many others.

The death toll in the Wall Street massacre totalled over 300.

The Chinese's massacre of 1871 in Los Angeles began because of misinformation, hate and xenophobia. It resulted in the death of 19 people of Asian descent.

The Morant Bay Rebellion of 1865 in Jamaica began as a peasant revolt and mushroomed into a wholesale massacre of 795 people and a retaliation by the British that is said to have resulted in over 1,500 black Jamaicans being killed. The figures are hard to confirm, with multiple groups having different estimates of fatalities. The history of countries has similarities.

Well, let us fast-forward to race relations in the USA. Race relations in the USA between Asians and other races is at an unacceptable level. There was a recent massacre of eight Asians, at a massage parlour in Atlanta.

There are actual movements in the USA trying to promote non-violence and tolerance of Asians. This is 2021 when space travel is almost common and cars are driving themselves, people really need to be taught about tolerance of minorities? This is ridiculous.

Race relations between black America and white America is in crisis. There is a genuine belief by black Americans that the police are targeting them, intentionally killing them and brutalising them.

Whether this is supported by statistics is not the issue. It is believed by black America. One thing that is unquestionable is that they are not afforded the same level of tolerance being shown to other races.

So let us look on Jamaica. One hundred and fifty-six years since the Morant Bay Rebellion, race in Jamaica is not an issue. It is seamless. There are some issues as it relates to the verbal abuse of minorities during conflict, but really and truly we do not consider race in our daily interactions.

This we take for granted despite our post-Emancipation history that played out in the Morant Bay Rebellion as actually no 'massacre'. Because that is what it was. I personally do not think that level of violence should be celebrated even if you can identify how it was caused. But we have worked it out. This, with no help from our foreign partners, both near and far, who still are fighting among themselves over what is tantamount to an imagined importance to pigment, or lack thereof.

The Asians, the blacks, the native Americans and the whites of North America, with a similar history of conflict to us and with the greatest minds and resources, are unable to do what we did, move beyond race. We take this accomplishment for granted.

Religion is a basis for conflict that can be compared to race in its magnitude.

India was torn apart by the Muslim-Hindu conflict. This resulted in the creation of Pakistan. The Jewish-gentile conflict was the basis for the European Holocaust. The Arab-Israeli conflict is erupting as I write in Israel, I mean Palestine. Oops, or is it 'Palistina'. Well, whatever they call that piece of land this century.

The 9/11 massacre emanated from a religious issue. You do not agree? Let us discuss.

The deployment of US troops in Saudi Arabia created a religious issue as Mecca is the spiritual home of the Muslim faith, it is located there. This resulted in the antagonism that inspired the attack on the United States. Quite unfairly, actually, as those US troops were the only thing that stopped Saddam Hussein from invading with the Iraqi army.

In Jamaica, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Catholics, Protestants and every other form of faith live happily and peacefully, again almost seamlessly. And, frankly, we take this harmony for granted.

We judge ourselves very harshly because we have never lived in a country experiencing a race or religious war. Our ancestors maybe. But not us. We look on our failure to stop killers from killing killers as an indication of our cultural barbarism without realising that if this was a national culture it would be practised by less than half a per cent of our people.

This absence of pride at our development and maturity in race and religious relations is dangerous. Why? Because we took our history of peaceful politics for granted and was rewarded with the seventies.

Ambivalence to great accomplishments is a national pastime. We have a police force operating at 63 per cent of required numbers, but we do nothing but criticise them.

We have an army that has, without protest, been converted to a virtual police force. This is not what they signed up for.

Our modern-day politicians have removed bloodshed from their campaign strategies. Do we even remember that the generation before them led us into a civil war.

Have we ever commended the leaders who moved us away from that shame? Do we even know the names of the ones who made this change? They include men like PJ Patterson, Ken Baugh, Hugh Shearer and several others who championed the change.

That speech made by Hugh Shearer in 1980 when he said publicly that the opposing politicians drink and eat together in harmony whilst the supporters are killing each other is perhaps one of the greatest speeches ever made in Parliament.

Some say we followed the Northern Irish model, where political terrorists became common criminals. That may be true, but we did not put any actual killers in Parliament like they did.

We found solutions for our bloodshed first in relation to racial conflict, then in political division.

The challenge we now face is easier than the last. Why? Because before the fight involved an oppressed peasantry, and later poorly led political fanatics.

Now the lines are more defined. It is us against common criminals. It is just a matter of time.

