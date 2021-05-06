Do we really own our bodies?

Dear Editor,

Who owns your body? To me, the answer is clear: Governments own your body. They are the ones who ultimately determine what you can or cannot do with your own body.

Let me illustrate: Governments have determined that you can have free sex, but you cannot prostitute your own body.

Currently, there are some governments who want to mandate the vaccination of teachers as a part of their COVID-19 'prevention' measures. This is a bit odd, as vaccines do not prevent the transmission or contraction of the novel coronavirus. What they do is to reduce the severity of the disease. But if 80 per cent of the population, including teachers, will have no symptoms or just mild symptoms, what then are the benefits of the vaccine to them?

If mandatory vaccination of teachers is required it deprives them of their human right to object to foreign objects and substances being forced into their bodies against their will.

These governments expect teachers to deal with any adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine — be it death, blood disorders, cardiac disorders, eye disorders, nervous system disorders, respiratory disorders, etc.

Interestingly, ganja does not have most of the side effects of the vaccines, yet many governments do not allow residents to use it. Why?

Everyone knows that owners have the exclusive rights to determine how their possessions are exploited. Do you have the right to determine how your body is exploited? Can you do as you wish with your body? No, you cannot.

In my opinion, you are either children who must do as you are told by your parents/governments, or you are slaves who are owned by your masters — the governments.

If you were indeed free then you would have exclusive rights over your bodies, and so you could determine what enters it and what does not enter it. Free people, in their quest to protect themselves against COVID-19, would have the right to explore alternatives to vaccines, such as therapeutics.

Based on my understanding of its effectiveness in treating COVID-19, I believe that the repurposed drug Ivermectin is something that people seeking an alternative to the COVID-19 vaccine should explore, and it should be made available to them via their doctors.

Hugh Beckford

hughbec@gmail.com