Don't force the people, Mr Prime Minister

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

This medium does not give me the opportunity to say it all as the issues are many. But I will start with what seems more pressing. The idea of being 'forced' to take a vaccine that will not serve the purpose that it is being claimed to serve.

Mr Prime Minister, the vaccine will not prevent anyone from contracting the virus. When I was younger I got vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella. I still got the measles. There are people who took the flu shot that did not prevent them from getting the flu. I have had the flu and recovered without taking the flu shot.

There are people who have got COVID-19 and have recovered completely. Why are you pushing to inoculate the citizens, even those who are completely healthy. It just doesn't make any sense to me. I have read where many people have had adverse reactions to taking the vaccine.

The leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nation. Instead of us advocating for the vaccine why not promote a healthy lifestyle? Why can't we go back to the soil? Why can't we grow what we eat and eat what we grow? There are lots of land laying bare, why can't the minister of agriculture galvanise the youth into farming these lands. Do an assessment of all the lands across the length and breadth of Jamaica. Put the youth to work. Buy all the grains and seeds and let them develop a love for the soil and start growing yam, pumpkin, sweet potato, callaloo. Show them a different way.

Mr Prime Minister, Sir, we do not need any vaccine. This vaccine agenda has nothing to do with the virus. It is just a means to blindside the people while another agenda is being propagated. We have been subtly pushed into a new lifestyle. Right around the world everyone is fixated to a screen. Working is from home on a screen. Schooling is from home on a screen. Meetings are from home on a screen. Banking is from home on a screen. Don't you see the agenda, Mr Prime Minister, it is to get everyone staying at home fixated to a screen. This is the life the next generation is to evolve in and grow up to believe it is normal. No longer are we developing well-rounded individuals, just screen-focused ones.

Mr Prime Minister, Sir, please, think about the people who put you in office. By the mercies of God we must present our bodies as a living sacrifice; holy and acceptable unto God. The vaccine is a distraction for another agenda.

Think about it, they want to vaccinate the 7.6 billion people in the world. A large number of these people are healthy individuals. Why vaccinate a healthy person? The vaccine is the forerunner of the next world event. Don't force the people, Mr Prime Minister.

Donna Chambers

chamberdonmali@gmail.com