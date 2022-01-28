Don't put the Jamaican poultry industry at risk, Minister Charles

Dear Editor,

The gravamen of the situation facing the agriculture industry, in terms of the increasing costs of inputs, is an absolute reality.

In his recent parliamentary address Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr sites examples of this, one being the increasing cost of fertiliser. These increases will impact all consumers of all agricultural inputs produced in Jamaica.

The challenges being faced are not exclusive to poultry.

However, it is notable that poultry has moved by 28 per cent year over year, but if we were to broaden the discussion to include every local product that has undergone price increases as a result of these global impacts, would we be looking at a widescale policy change on all agricultural products? If we were to do so, this would mean potentially destroying years of work on the ground to establish solid industries that have contributed substantially to our local food security.

PRODUCT % MOVEMENT YOY (January 2021 - 2022)

Local Broiler Meat 28%

Irish Potato 44%

Vegetable Oil 36%

Onion 150%

Margarine 33%

Lettuce 110%

Hardo Bread 22%

Sweet Potato 150%

Flour (Bulk) 36%

Beef 32%

Rice 41%

Goat 33%

Saltfish 36%

Pork 40%

The Jamaican poultry industry has been the largest, most efficient, and productive agricultural industry in the Caribbean for many years. It is innovative, with billions of dollars invested in new technology, primarily by farmers, over the last five years.

The Jamaican poultry industry is deep, employing thousands of people, and broad, with over 150,000 small farmers supplementing their income through small chicken businesses.

It is an industry of collaboration among several contributors and there is no evidence of price gouging, monopolistic behaviour, or product shortage.

The inflation we are currently experiencing is the reality being faced globally and is now beginning to hit home for Jamaica. Cost of living is on the rise for everyone. As a country, we need to discuss the solutions from a wholistic perspective and not risk the dissolution of the last remaining large agriculture industry.

We are willing to be part of the dialogue towards feasible solutions for all stakeholders. Let's open the conversation to include players that have repeatedly demonstrated their passion for developing the agricultural sector and growing Jamaica.

Christopher Levy

President & CEO

Jamaica Broilers Group Limited