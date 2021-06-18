Don't raise the toll yet!

Dear Editor,

Motorists are still trying to adjust to the most recent toll rates increase on the highways effective less than a year ago and now there is another to take place in what seems like a few days' time.

This is another lick on the consumers' backs and is like adding copper sulphate (blue stone) to the previous wounds which have still not healed from other recent price increases.

If transport providers have to pay higher fees combined with the mysterious and enigmatic fuel price and other increases it leaves the overburdened consumer, who has nowhere or no one to ask for increase in wages, to suffer.

Apart from at the toll gates, at times the beautiful and well-maintained highway is underutilised because most motorists cannot afford a return journey, so they have to use the less desirable alternative route. This is likely to get worse because of the loss in traffic volume an increase at this time will cause.

The battered consumers would be grateful to the Toll Authority if it were to hold the increase for the rest of the year until some scab grow on the fresh wounds from other recent increases.

Trevor Samuels

Past President and PRO

National Consumers League

Kingston 5