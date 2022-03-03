Don't stretch Vale Royal talks too thin, please

We know from long, hard experience that politicians are prone to be intoxicated by their own grandiosity, giving way to delusions of grandeur that, in the end, serve to boost their egos but certainly does little or nothing for their constituents.

That is why they fail over and over again to deliver on the basics that a nation needs — security; reliable water and electricity supplies; good roads; and functioning schools, hospitals and courts. Everything else after that is brawta.

Their unquenchable vote-seeking appetite pushes them to take on all manner of issues, to the point at which they are stretched so thin that nothing meaningful can be achieved. If it sounds like we are describing Jamaica, we are.

This is not to say that the myriad other elements of modern national existence are not important, critical even. But the real point is that no Government, especially resource-poor ones like ours, can do everything all the time to satisfy everyone.

That brings us to the Vale Royal talks between the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and Opposition People's National Party (PNP), which were revived last Sunday after much badgering from well-intentioned parties.

We are among those who have pressed for the dialogue, especially after the Opposition indicated its willingness to resume the talks under its former leader Dr Peter Phillips, and then Mr Mark Golding.

But we were more narrowly focused on the parties meeting to craft a template for co-operation on providing the joint leadership that would set out to unite the country for a major assault on crime and the gunmen, in particular. We wholeheartedly welcome the resumption, but maintain our position.

The press statements coming out of Sunday's discussions said the dialogue was hosted by The University of the West Indies around an agenda seeking consensus on national issues, including national security, constitutional reform, health, and Jamaica 60 commemoration.

Let's get real. Our politicians will never get anywhere near consensus on matters like constitutional reform, health, and Jamaica 60 commemoration. Those matters can remain within the normal cut and thrust of partisan politics, hopefully generating new and fresh ideas.

Crime is the biggie that has defied all our efforts so far. Obviously, the political links to gunmen who man the vote-protecting garrisons make it extremely difficult for politicians to cut them adrift, but that is where the solution lies.

Indeed, there is no better time than now to step up the efforts to mobilise the country against the murderers, taking advantage of the feeling of relief among the populace that the police are getting in some guns at long last.

We congratulate Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson and Team JCF/JDF for netting 163 illegal firearms between January and Sunday — a 37 per cent increase over the same period last year.

While murders are still way too high, at 240 since the beginning of the year, it is also noteworthy that major crimes have fallen by a decent 15 per cent.

If the Vale Royal talks are to be fruitful, we suggest, they cannot be bogged down with too wide an agenda that might sound good in a press release, but amount to nothing more than another grand waste of all our time.