Dr Chang — bettering previous security ministers

Dr Chang — bettering previous security ministersThursday, February 17, 2022
Dear Editor,
When the Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang stated that Jamaica is beset by an epidemic of violence, too many people frowned on him, but he has been vindicated by news of the number of guns seized recently.
Anyone who cares about Jamaica must first be willing to call a spade a spade. The minister was right.
From any angle one looks at it, we are in a struggle of a lifetime as there are people among us who are bent on destroying themselves and everyone else around them by importing illegal weapons into the island.
To me, it's like the criminals are focused on arming, to the hilt, a small army, and the Government cannot retreat. We are all part of this defence and I want to add that we are facing a threat that could impact all of us negatively. So, instead of bashing the Administration and meritlessly criticising the minister, let us try to support the push to rid the country of illegal guns.
When a friend of mine, who lives in the United States, pointed out to me the number of guns the police have seized in recent weeks, I was stunned. Why are Jamaicans so in love with violence? It does not compute, especially that we always talk about Jamaicans being a loving set of people.
We sing repetitiously, almost like an anthem, the Bob Marley classic One Love, but really, the truth is, we don't love anyone but ourselves. I believe we have taken the one love part too seriously by loving ourselves and no one else.
How else can we justify our treatment of each other?
We frown upon authority, especially the police, and do whatever we feel is in our interest, even if it infringes on someone else's rights. And, when confronted, the first thing that greets you is a threat to buss a shot in your skull.
Politics aside, I strongly support the efforts of the police and Minister Chang, who is doing exactly what many ministers of national security have failed to do.
John Stern
