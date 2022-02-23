Dr Paul Robertson, patriot and decent politician

There was a time when politics in Jamaica was known for attracting human beings who were really decent; individuals motivated by a deep commitment to serve the country, rather than enrich themselves and engage in self-promotion.

Dr Paul Robertson, who died on Sunday, was one of those Jamaican politicians — a rarity these days.

He wasn't your average platform firebrand politician and was more given to rational dialogue focused on improving conditions in the country and, indeed, his beloved People's National Party (PNP) which he served in a number of capacities, including deputy general secretary, general secretary, and vice-president.

Dr Robertson entered elective politics in the 1993 General Election when he beat Mr Kingsley Sangster, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate, by a landslide in the St Catherine South Eastern seat.

Over succeeding years his political savvy contributed significantly to the PNP's hold on power for more than a decade — a record in local politics. Over that time he served in the Cabinet, namely as the minister of industry and investment, minister of foreign affairs, and minister of development.

Before that, however, he served the country as a senator, giving great insight and intellect to the formation of a raft of legislation that redounded to the benefit of Jamaicans. His stint as the de facto minister of information in the early 1990s was one of the standout periods in his service.

Older Jamaicans who remember Dr Robertson will readily agree that, while he was fiercely loyal to his political party, he was one of a few who understood and never failed to advocate the interest of the country over that of the party. For, above all, Dr Robertson was a patriot, a man who had an abiding belief in the potential of the country and the tenacity of the Jamaican people.

His departure from representational politics shortly before the 2007 General Election left a void that was not easily filled because he brought to public service a level of professionalism, fixity of purpose, dedication to duty, penchant for analysing issues dispassionately, and respect for opposing views that are not commonplace today.

We recall that a few months after the PNP was returned to power in the December 2011 General Election, Dr Robertson's appointment as a senior director at The Port Authority of Jamaica was greeted with scepticism by some individuals as they saw it as the governing party rewarding a stalwart for his years of service.

However, people who knew him were well aware that he never regarded the appointment as a gift, but rather an opportunity to further serve his country. In fact, he indicated as much in an interview with this newspaper, stating he had not wished to return to a 9-5 job, but he thought that he would be able to help The Port Authority with a number of things... including dealing with government relations, which involve projects and programmes, many of which had stalled in recent years.

Jamaica is poorer for Dr Robertson's passing. We extend our condolence to his family and friends.

Having served his country selflessly for so many years, his soul will no doubt find the peace that he so richly deserves.