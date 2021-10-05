Dr Rose Davies — a giant of an educator

Dear Editor,

Jamaica has lost one of its greatest educators and early childhood education specialists Dr Rose Davies.

She served as head of the Institute of Education at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and of the Joint Board of Teacher Education. In these capacities she positively impacted teacher education.

She was a dynamic and informed researcher who has written extensively on early childhood education and who participated in several national policy formulations. Her presentations on children's development influenced the modernisation of the nation's early childhood institutions and instructional learning.

Dr Davies, though gentle, was a fearless lioness in her field of expertise and was not afraid to challenge what she believed to be unorthodox practices that may inhibit the full development of children. One such occasion was when she saw a news item in which the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) was targeting “four-year-old students in more than 90 per cent of the island's early childhood institutions with an assessment of their literacy and numeracy skills” ( The Gleaner, May 16, 2016). Like the lioness to the rescue of her cubs she responded, “It is known and internationally acknowledged that one-off group assessments such as these being executed are developmentally inappropriate for children as young as four years old. The results of single assessments are not very reliable for this age group as they are influenced by so many variables, for example, fatigue, distractibility, and hunger, among other factors.”

The volume and quality of her work earned her the Order of Distinction (Commander Class). She was a humble and caring person and anyone had the opportunity to be in her presence never failed to be awed by her effervescence.

Dr Davies understood the realm of deep thought and analysis of what is happening in one's own life and the lives of the students and her persona inspired people. She had a commanding persona that inspired confidence as she treated everyone she met as a human being, recognising the worth in each person to believe in themselves.

A writer stated: “When someone you love becomes a memory then that memory becomes a treasure.” Dr Rose Davies will always be a treasure of the Teachers' Colleges of Jamaica (TCJ); revered, respected, dignified, and above reproach. Her work will live on in the training of teachers across the Caribbean.

Our condolence and prayers are with her husband, Dr Omar Davies, their children, other family members and friends. We thank God for this giant of an educator. May her soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon her.

Teachers' Colleges of Jamaica

