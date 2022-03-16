Drama has a place in parliamentary presentations

Dear Editor,

The article entitled 'The budgetary exercise may be boring but let's not turn it into a circus,' published March 15, 2022 in the Jamaica Observer suggested that the use of theatrics and art elements are “sacrificing important budgetary details for something that risks coming across as an act in a circus meant to entertain more than inform”.

That is incorrect.

The insertion of theatrics and other art forms are meant to disseminate information for different learners, viewers, readers, and listeners.

Take a moment to remember your last conversation with a colleague, family member, or friend; think about the gestures, vocal tones, dialect, volume, facial expression, and even props you may have used in making your point. We are inherently dramatic beings. It is unfortunate to suggest that drama in a budget presentation is considered a mere element to attract more people.

In the ancient Greek period, theatrical elements were used to communicate with citizens, hence applicable to the current circumstances. Theatre was immersed in Greek politics, culture, social aspects, and religion, and their political chambers during the fifth century were built replicating an Athenian theatre space.

Caribbean theatre is rooted in the people's identity and socialisation, which translates into our ideology.

Similar to ancient Greek theatre, drama is a mode of communication. While drama involves entertainment, its value is rooted in socialisation.

Let us go a little further. When Portia Simpson Miller brought out her basket of food items during her budget presentation, many people could easily relate to the script. The former prime minister used those props to directly connect to the people and their pain.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke demonstrated how to conduct business using digital currency and Julian Robinson, the Opposition spokesman on finance, brought his visual aid to show the rising gas prices. We need more leaders to communicate in these forms for our people.

The budget presentation is for the nation. The nation consists of different people. I would recommend including short skits in our Jamaican language, the continued use of visual aids, and demonstrations in budget presentations.

Don't be ashamed to use drama to communicate as we do it in our everyday lives. If you want people to be involved in the electorate, use drama. Imagine the prime minister of Jamaica singing some points in his presentation or the Opposition leader performing a poem that summarises his presentation. Don't laugh, drama is serious business.

Oniel Tobias

onieltobias@gmail.com