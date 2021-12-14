Dying to be vaccinated

Dear Editor,

I crave your indulgence in assisting me in rectifying a seemingly untenable situation, with which I am faced, as quickly as possible.

I am a scientist and, as such, am cognisant of the fact that vaccines are the most important public health intervention that has evolved to date. I affirm that vaccines protect us against the worst effects of the most severe diseases, including COVID-19, and that getting vaccinated against the virus is very important in the fight against it. I am therefore a strong advocate of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Jamaica to the extent that I have been untiringly encouraging people to get vaccinated, knowing that this would greatly help to drive Jamaica to the 65 per cent immunity which we all so desire.

Despite this, I have not yet been inoculated. Of course, this seems ironic, but my disinclination to be vaccinated with the current ones available is not a refusal as I am not an anti-vaxer, nor is it a show of defiance or a questioning of their efficacy. My decision is strictly based on my scientific findings which have led me to choose a specific vaccine. However, this action or inaction has caused me extreme mental anguish and even job loss.

When I became aware of the various vaccine options available, I decided to research and study all of them. The information gleaned revealed that the Sinopharm vaccine is produced from the attenuated virus, much like the types of vaccines that we are accustomed to from childhood. Given the options, I, along with a group of my colleagues and close acquaintances, decided that the Sinopharm vaccine would be our vaccine of choice. We therefore began investigating its availability with a view to accessing it and having it administered.

We were overjoyed in September to hear that the Government would be receiving a shipment of this vaccine in November. We trusted the information as it was garnered from authentic sources and so we anxiously and eagerly awaited the arrival while observing all the required protocols to ensure our safety and that of our fellow Jamaicans.

The arrival of the shipment took much longer than we anticipated, and the prolonged wait had adverse effects on us, and understandably so. It affected our emotional and psychological health as we were aware that unvaccinated people are more susceptible to the nove coronavirus, and also resulted in financial hardships due to the loss of employment.

November 20 was a day of liberation and exhilaration for us, or so we thought, as on that day we learnt that the Sinopharm vaccine had finally arrived in Jamaica. The euphoria was however short-lived as our expectations were never realised, and we are still waiting with bated breath on its roll-out.

Unfortunately, since the announcement, there has been no further information regarding this particular vaccine, and we are now disheartened and in despair due to the lack of information.

Could the Ministry of Health please advise us of an estimated date that this vaccine will become available to the numerous people who are anxiously waiting to have it administered, thereby allowing us to make informed decisions which will prevent an exacerbation of our desperate situation?

Help us, help Jamaica attain its goal of 65 per cent immunity as quickly as possible, please.

Cynthia Williams

cyndotwill@yahoo.com