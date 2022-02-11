Education is the vehicle to Jamaica's future

Dear Editor,

Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself and Jamaica needs to start ascribing to this philosophical assumption as we march towards Vision 2030.

I am from a poverty-stricken family, a single mother upbringing, but a home filled with love and knowing that education is the only way out. From early as basic school this message was taught, and I obliged as I understood the assignment. I must confess it was not easy to stay humble, focused, and educated.

I tried to get out the blocks early, but I was just a late starter. I started my chances at the Common Entrance Exam early, but I had birth certificate issues so I ended up being successful at my last chance. Again, I was slow at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) as I only took home threes in passes and was denied the chance of graduating from Morant Bay High School.

Giving up was never an option for me, so I pressed on. I job-hunted and college-hunted for almost a decade, and no one looked at me. I sat subjects on my own and I managed to cop three more General Certificate of Education (GCE) Cs and a three in CSEC maths — years after. But they were enough to land me a place at the Vocational Training Development Institute (VTDI). This little college in the hills was my saviour and redeemer — technical and vocational education and training (TVET ) all the way.

At VTDI I found my purpose, I discovered my dream and I started to build my brand. Mark you, I did not even know what I was truly there to study as I saw an ad in the newspaper for “a diploma in beauty services”, and because I love the titivating and beautifying, I bought into the concept and just applied. By then I had all the qualifications, and the rest is history.

It was during the first week of college that I realised the course was for teacher training, and that I would be a teacher upon graduating. I wanted to cry, I wanted to quit as I despised teaching, but a voice in my head said, “You left your poverty-stricken family and home in St Thomas to pursue your dream; continue, and I will work out the rest.” It was God speaking.

At this time I didn't even know how I was going to cope, how my fees were going to be paid, and where food, transportation, and housing would be coming from. But I was determined to be lifted out of poverty and start living my dream. By this time, I was 27 going on to 28. I was a late starter.

The journey was hard, but I persevered and graduated.

The first time I ever put on a graduation gown was when I was almost 32. I was supposed to be the valedictorian in primary school, but my mom could not afford graduation at the time. And, in high school, I did not make the list due to underperformance.

My education journey did not stop there as I went back to the VTDI to pursue a first degree in career development, and I am currently enrolled at The University of the West Indies in a master's programme. And I will be doing my doctorate soon.

I believe in lifelong learning, I believe in education, I believe in training, and I believe all Jamaicans should make education their priority.

Education is the sure vehicle to Jamaica's future, and I embody this statement.

I make sure that every cohort I teach knows my stance on education and lifelong learning. My own children know, I preach it every day. No one can take your certificates from you or the knowledge you have garnered. It is there forever.

And, if you are not academically inclined, learn a skill. I found my lifeline at a HEART-affiliated institution, so can you. As we start move into the second month of 2022, I want to implore my fellow Jamaicans to start a new programme, if it is even pastry, balloon art, décor, nursing, tiling, something.

I challenge you to invest and reinvest in education as the rewards will be for your benefit and Jamaica's future.

Karen McFarlane

karmac1980.km@gmail.com