Elsa provides an excellent teaching opportunity

The good thing for Jamaicans yesterday was that wind seemed to be hardly a factor as a disorganised Tropical Storm Elsa passed east of the island.

The bad news was that the storm was dumping heavy rain up to late afternoon.

Weather experts and watchers say Elsa, which swept through the eastern Caribbean at category one hurricane strength and at high speed late last week, slowed and weakened dramatically on encountering the land mass of Hispaniola — the island which embraces Dominican Republic to the east and Haiti to the west.

One result of the storm's slowing was the prolonged showers across Jamaica.

There were reports of significant flooding in low-lying areas of Kingston, lower St Andrew, sections of St Thomas, Spanish Town, Portmore and other areas in St Catherine, as well as sections of Clarendon.

In some cases blocked drains and ongoing road construction seemed to be at fault for flooding.

Curiously, the north-eastern parishes of Portland and St Mary, which, along with St Thomas, were closest to the weather system as it went past Jamaica, were only moderately affected up to Jamaica Observer press time.

Of course, the system has triggered a wide area of instability. For that reason Jamaicans should not be surprised if there is weather damage continuing into today.

However, whatever the extent of the damage, we know that it could have been much worse. We are thankful that, up to the time of writing, there were no reports of death or injury.

Our sympathies go out to our sister nations of the eastern Caribbean, as well as Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Reports up to yesterday say there were two deaths in Dominican Republic and another in St Lucia.

We feel particularly for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, already hit by the Soufriere Volcano eruptions earlier this year, not to mention the challenges with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We extend our best wishes to the people of Cuba, who by now have probably felt the effects of Elsa, as well as Florida, as the storm moves north.

Locally, it seems to us that Jamaicans and personnel manning governance structures at all levels need to use this sideswipe by Elsa as an important teaching/learning opportunity. For there is a long way to go before this hurricane season ends in November/December.

The authorities should, perhaps, be given some slack because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has emptied coffers, triggering a negative effect on the usual mitigating work such as the cleaning of drains and other watercourses.

However, Elsa would have exposed gaps and weaknesses that must be closed and corrected by whatever means necessary before the next storm comes our way.

Though reports suggested up to mid-afternoon that just one emergency shelter at Bull Bay, east of Kingston, had been opened with just over a dozen people turning up, a priceless opportunity would have arisen for disaster responders to assess the efficacy of shelter arrangements in the context of COVID-19.

The experts say we are in for another very active hurricane season. There is no reason to believe this country won't be hit hard at some point. Borrowing from the inimitable wisdom of the folk culture, Jamaicans must “tek sleep mark death”.