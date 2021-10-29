Empower and equip the police; only they can save us

Dear Editor,

Criminal activities continue to be a blot on Jamaica's image internationally. On a per capita basis we are the crime capital of the Caribbean and Latin America. This impacts negatively on tourism which is the major earner of foreign exchange for the economy. It seems that crime, scamming, and institutionalised trickery have become the order of the day.

Crime seems to thrive on the new normal of laziness and the get-rich-quick mentality of the new generation.

Farming has become a thing of the past and the few who dare to plant suffer at the hands of praedial larcenists. So many have developed a foreign mentality that it wouldn't be surprising to learn that even the Jamaican callaloo, having been exported to foreign, is bought there and barrelled back to Jamaica to loved ones.

If Michael Manley's self-help concepts of the 1970s had not been politicised and discontinued Jamaica would now be the breadbasket of the region. But, alas, today's generation has grown up to see farming as too hard a work in which to engage.

It recently dawned on me that more than one-third of the population of Jamaica is living in Kingston and live in poverty. According to an Inter-American Commission on Human Rights 2012 report, “The urban poor are the primary victims of high rates of crime and deadly violence; high unemployment; and inadequate housing, police protection, education, and health services.” Little wonder then that crime has become so overwhelming to a police force so overworked, underpaid, poorly equipped, and living daily in omnipresent danger.

What can be done to stem the high level of crime in Jamaica? Let me proffer a few suggestions to the authorities which I hope will be useful:

1) Pay the police a living wage so that they will not become co-conspirators with the criminals.

2) Invest money in crime-fighting techniques, strategies, equipment, and armoured vehicles.

3) Invest in the ongoing development of the police. Their mental health should be a priority. Every officer should be made to visit a therapist, even thrice annually, to debrief and process stress and trauma.

4) Institute neighbourhood watch groups nationally to earn the trust of the citizens so they feel comfortable working with the police.

5) Create an atmosphere that will foster good interpersonal relationships between average citizens and the security forces.

6) Promote community policing with the intention of harnessing the talents of those in dire straits and young, inquisitive, impressionable minds.

7) Secure the welfare of the cops on the streets so that they can fulfil their respective mandates.

We don't have to be rocket scientists to recognise unbecoming situations in our society and try viable means of effectively rectifying them.

Dr Burnett Robinson

blpprob@aol.com