Ending domestic violence requires a commitment by all

Dear Editor,

The significant increase in domestic violence cases in Jamaica is a major problem which needs immediate and focused attention. As such, continued and sustained efforts must be made to reject and condemn all acts of violence against all — men, women, the elderly, and children.

Violence, in any form, has no place in our society. But, despite our outrage, it continues, and we are still a far way from overcoming this scourge.

Each of us has a responsibility to protect women, men, children, the elderly, everyone, among us from violence. We must all play our part by providing support and protection for them by helping to create a safe environment which will allow for them to report any acts of violence committed against them.

We need to recognise that protecting our men, women, children, and the elderly is not and cannot be the sole responsibility of the Government. We need to be our brother's keeper.

We must, however, continue to work tirelessly to press for the strengthening of legal frameworks and policies that will improve judicial and law enforcement to prevent domestic violence, support development and education, press for the improvement of services for survivors, while addressing the root causes of violence.

The American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AmCham Jamaica) acknowledges that domestic violence affects men and women, young and old, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic status, education, culture, religion, race, or ethnicity.

We have always been a strong proponent of ending violence against everyone and will continue to support any and every effort to stamp it out.

We reiterate that ending domestic violence requires more than just platitudes. It requires a firm commitment by all — the Government, private sector, civil society, everyone.

Gillian A Haughton

Chief executive officer

American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica

Kingston 5

gillian.haughton@amchamjamaica.org