Even without spectators in Tokyo, expect intense competition

ORGANISERS of the troubled Summer Olympic Games — delayed from last year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic — had more sad news for the world over recent days with the announcement that spectators will be barred from attending events in Japan's capital, Tokyo.

At this point, plans are still in place for limited numbers to attend a few events scheduled outside Tokyo.

Starting Monday, July 12, the city will be under a state of emergency until August 22. A persistent surge in virus cases, including the much-feared Delta variant, has heightened concerns and ultimately swayed Japan's Government and the Games' organisers.

Readers may recall that it was decided months ago that fans from other countries would be barred from entering Japan for the Olympics, which opens on July 23, to be followed immediately after by the Paralympics. The plan up to this week was that a maximum 10,000 Japanese would be allowed into venues in Tokyo.

For reasons that are not entirely clear for those of us at a distance, anti-COVID-19 vaccination rates in Japan have been very slow compared to many other rich, developed countries. Reports yesterday suggested only about 15 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated so far, compared to more than 50 per cent in Britain, and close to 50 per cent in the United States.

The low inoculation rate would only have added fuel to worry about virus spread in Japan, where there has been just under 15,000 recorded deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Polls show a large percentage of Japanese would like the Games to be scrapped or postponed yet again, though news reports say opposition has softened in recent weeks.

Even with the spectator ban in Tokyo, Japan is facing a huge logistics challenge in the context of COVID-19. The authorities must ensure safety as they welcome more than 15,000 Olympians and Paralympians from other countries, as well as thousands of support personnel, including officials, coaches, back room staff, and journalists.

As we have said previously in this space, for organisers and hosts this is certain to be the most challenging Olympic Games ever.

This newspaper notes word from Japan's prime minister, Mr Yoshihide Suga, that he and his country want “to show from Tokyo that the human race can overcome great difficulty through hard work and wisdom…”

Some athletes have voiced their bitter disappointment at the prospect of empty stands at the Olympics. But, in fact, most would have anticipated the possibility and have already got used to performing in empty stadia since the pandemic took hold early last year.

Those of us watching on television as Jamaican athletes performed at the national trials in Kingston recently were struck by the intense competitive spirit, despite the absence of spectators. We expect no less from our heroes and heroines come game time in Japan.