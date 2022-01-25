EVs will mean more electricity theft

EVs will mean more electricity theftTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
There is eager anticipation for electric vehicles (EVs) in Jamaica. A few people have already acquired them.
There is no doubt EVs are better for the environment — less noise, less pollution.
But has anybody considered that, with the high prevalence of electricity theft, those of us who actually pay are going to see a dramatic spike in our bills.
People will be charging their cars, buses, and taxis on 'tiefing' light all across Jamaica.
Colin wheeler
colinwheeler@hotmail.com
