Exonerate Garvey!

Dear Editor,

In Jamaica a Bill is an act of Parliament in draft, and no Bill can become law until it is approved by the Houses of Parliament and receives the formal assent of the governor general.

In my letter 'Governing by announcements cannot clear Garvey's name' ( The Gleaner February 12, 2022), I did not mention that in 2018 the Senate approved a historic Bill by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange to absolve national heroes of criminal liability. However, the Bill was returned to the Lower House for consideration of the recommended amendments. To date, I have not found where this historic Bill has received the formal assent of the governor general.

Sixteen years ago, in 2006, Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller took on the challenge of having National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey's name cleared of the charge of mail fraud by the United States Government. At that time she instructed Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Anthony Hylton “to proceed with dialogue between Jamaicans in the Diaspora and the United States Congressman Charles Rangel to begin to make some approach to the United States Government to have Marcus Garvey's name cleared once and for all.” ( JIS August 14, 2006)

At that time, in 2006, the Jamaican Government had the power to expunge foreign criminal records under section 4 of the Criminal Rehabilitation Act, which states: “Where a person has being convicted and sentenced in any country other than Jamaica for an offence against or arising under the law of such country, the provisions of this Act shall apply in like manner as they apply in relation to a conviction and sentence in Jamaica if (a) there is kept and maintained in the Criminal Records Office of Jamaica particulars of that conviction and sentence; and (b) the circumstances constituting the offence would, if they had occurred in Jamaica, constitute an offence against Jamaican law.”

In 2014 the then Minister of National Security Peter Bunting amended the law with subsection 2: A person described in subsection (1) shall not be eligible [my emphasis] to be treated as a rehabilitated person in respect of any of the convictions referred to in subsection (1), neither shall any of those convictions be capable of being treated as spent; to apply for the expungement from the records of any other conviction that has already become spent;...”

Thus the Government of Jamaica could no longer expunge criminal records of Jamaicans where that conviction falls in the schedule of convictions.

Garvey was charged for contempt of court and convicted in 1929 for criticising Jamaica's legal system, which he reportedly described as “oppressive”, while calling for laws to “punish judges who acted unfairly”. Has this been done as yet?

He was fined £100 and sentenced to three months' imprisonment in the St Catherine District Prison.

What is clear is that talk and no substance is a thing of the day.

The idea of having Marcus Garvey's name cleared is noble in regards to the magnitude of his influence on people of colour. Garvey was known as the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). He organised the United States' first black nationalist movement. He urged African Americans to be proud of their identity. His messages stirred up and strengthened thousands of African Americans and influenced such leaders as Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and, through the pan-Africanist movement, impacted even the continent of Africa.

The fact that Jamaica declared Marcus Garvey a national hero, to be held in high esteem by both Jamaicans and the peoples of the world, indicates that it is within our remit to clear Garvey's foreign criminal record without genuflecting to any foreign governments.

I am therefore calling upon our lawmakers to complete their task by ensuring that this historic Bill receives the formal assent of the governor general.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com