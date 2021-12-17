Fear and anxiety cannot eradicate COVID-19

Dear Editor,

With the rapid spread of the newest novel coronavirus variant, Omicron, many countries — where these rules were previously relaxed — are once again enforcing strict rules, limiting capacity levels, and enforcing mask-wearing indoors.

The Canadian Government recently issued a travel advisory warning citizens against non-essential travel outside of Canada. We've been through all of this before, and I'm surprised that some governments are still pushing the fear agenda, amplified by a gullible media.

The strategy now should be to learn to live with this virus until it is no longer a threat.

I certainly do not believe in herd immunity, the risks are too great if we are depending on the majority to become infected and, as a result, develop immunity. While this may be easy in a small country, it is more challenging in bigger countries and those where vaccination rates are extremely low.

Additionally, we cannot ignore the implications of herd immunity such as extra costs and the devastating impact on the health sector due to increased numbers of hospitalisations and deaths. A layered approach with various efforts to fight the virus is more ideal.

In the early months of the pandemic I deliberately tried to tune out much of the media and daily briefings. The numbers and projections were staggering and the varying degrees of lockdowns and remote working and learning were too much, resulting in anxiety, fear, and depression among many.

Today, the USA, with its high case numbers, no longer relies on fear. In some states like Florida you'd never know the pandemic is ongoing. People are out and about living their lives — working, playing, studying — and doing so safely.

Of course, we cannot ignore reality, but we must strike a balance between safety and normality, which is vital for physical and mental health.

Yes, there are protocols to be followed in most settings, and social interaction can be restricted and limited to close circles. People continue to travel on holidays and do so safely since testing is now a routine requirement for most destinations, and airport traffic in many countries is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

Public health authorities must confront reality and plan ahead to reduce risks. However, it is more effective to ramp up public relations efforts, enforce protocols for safety, and encourage the importance of booster shots. To tell people they should not travel will not work — certainly not two years into this pandemic. If our only strategy is to push fear, we will never get out of this.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com