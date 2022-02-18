Fixing juvenile correctional centres could be a low-hanging fruit

The Estimates of Expenditure for 2022/23 tabled in Parliament by the Jamaican Government last week underline the tough road ahead in these pandemic-afflicted times.

Of the $912-billion national budget, $539.5 billion is to be spent on non-debt recurrent expenditure, often referred to as “housekeeping expenses”, which include public sector wages, salaries and so forth. Servicing the nation's massive debt burden will consume another $307.5 billion.

That means just $65.1 billion will be left for capital expenditure such as project development in numerous vital areas of national life, including education, health, and national security.

Inevitably, some very important projects will have to be pushed to the back burner. We feel for those in Government who must make the hard choices.

Obviously, projects focused on childcare and education will be among the areas getting priority attention following devastating loss of learning from the novel coronavirus pandemic-induced, prolonged disturbance of face-to-face school.

The truth, though, is that long before the pandemic, Jamaica has struggled with the consequences of child neglect at the individual, community, and State levels.

We have often argued in this space that failure to take proper care of our children is among the main drivers of Jamaica's chronic, debilitating crime problem.

As we all know, and as has been repeatedly said here, poverty, ignorance and poor parenting often go hand-in-hand, leading to children missing school and reaching maturity without education or training. Some spend much of their childhood hustling on the streets to feed themselves and their households.

Angry, hardened and negatively socialised in every respect, such children are often easy recruits for ruthless criminals, many of whom grew up in exactly the same way.

In that regard, Thursday's news story headlined 'Juvenile crisis!' reminds us of the plight of children who have fallen afoul of the law and ended up in juvenile correctional centres.

The Department of Correctional Services reported to Parliament that, between January and December last year, 53 of 75 children who were on correctional order and enrolled in a public school were either expelled, suspended, or stopped going to school.

We are told that efforts to better reward specialist teachers who are needed to work with children in correctional facilities were derailed by the onset of the pandemic.

Also, although the correctional services has a formal arrangement with the public sector vocational training agency HEART/NSTA Trust, existing infrastructure in the juvenile facilities fall below the required standard for vocational courses.

Indeed, accommodation infrastructure at all four centres are below required standard.

Shockingly, there is no method to track what happens to young people who have moved on from these centres. They may well have moved on to major crime and “big prison”; the country is none the wiser.

We say to the authorities, there is much to be done, and with the best will in the world a lot of our problems will take years to resolve. The many challenges didn't come at us overnight, and they can't all be dealt with tomorrow.

So, let's start with the low-hanging fruit. We believe that moving decisively to correct the ills in the juvenile correctional centres could be one such.