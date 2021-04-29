Fixing the cracks in our justice

Dear Editor,

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Martin Luther King Jr. As the world heard of the verdict handed down in the case against Derek Chauvin, in the murder of George Floyd, many felt a sense of peace because, in their minds, justice had been served.

There is something about justice. Proverbs 21:15 tells us, “When justice is done it brings joy to the righteous, but terror to evildoers.” There is, indeed, something about justice, and also the demonstrated advocacy for justice.

Now it's our turn!

The alleged case with our George, George Wright, came to light because of a scene that was captured by video. He, in this case, is the suspected assailant, and the videoed misdeed divulges a frightening reality that plagues our country. Mental disease, violence, and other social ills are too much at home in Jamaica.

Don't be fooled into thinking that pillars of development can stand on their own. Justice is not just about lawfulness; it is also about moral rightness. Now is the time to respond responsibly.

It is the foundation, the values, and principles of a people that buttress its advancement and responsibility.

Faulty foundations will cause our issues to compound and will continue robbing generations of a legacy that should be blessed with sound underpinnings.

We do not need to reinvent the wheel. We already have an anthem that reflects the heart of our nation, but we need top-down alignment and an earnest return to obeying the “Eternal Father”.

Our legislative arm must provide the relevant protection for all citizens, and our leaders must lead from the front, not from the cracks.

Everything rises and falls on leadership, we learnt from John Maxwell.

As citizens, we also have our part to play. We must all become agents of positive change in our neck of the woods, and do what is right. We must respect and value all life, be considerate, seek appropriate therapy, and observe the laws of our land.

“In matters of truth and justice, there is no difference between large and small problems for issues concerning the treatment of people are all the same,” are the words of Albert Einstein.

What if God is giving us another opportunity to fix a big crack? The crack in our moral codes, values, standards, and priorities. What if this is our last opportunity to show God who we will choose to be as a people and how we will culture the next generation?

Many of us feel this way. Jamaica is the land we love so dearly, but at times we do not like how she behaves. But, what if we each take responsibility and resolve to make a difference and not forget our pledge?

“Before God and all mankind, I pledge the love and loyalty of my heart, the wisdom and courage of my mind, the strength and vigour of my body in the service of my fellow citizens. I promise to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace; to work diligently and creatively; to think generously and honestly, so that Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity, and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race.”

Andrea McGibbon

andrea@disidentify.com