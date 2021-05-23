FLA, political scapegoats, more unpopular subjects

LAST week I addressed some subjects and opinions that you are just not supposed to talk about. Well, there are so many that I could keep this going for a few weeks. So, let us start on the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

This is an organisation that everyone loves to hate. I can understand young people being frustrated. They are young, they want to defend themselves, and they see the crime rate. The two-year average seems long and unnecessary.

However, people over 40 should not see it in the same light. This is because prior to the FLA, the system could be compared to the organisational strategy of a goat orgy. Let me give you some history.

Before the tenure of Colonel Trevor McMillan in the force from 1993 to 1996, all gun licences were issued by the police commissioner's office exclusively.

It was horrible. This was the last bastion of class privilege in Jamaica. Most who applied never received a call, or they received a negative response.

If you were not famous, or at least well known, it was likely you would never get the permit to buy a gun, much less the calibre you applied for.

Then it became a divisional activity – more interactive, but still horrible. Your applications went into an abyss, which might have resulted in it never being seen again.

There was a turnaround time of over five years, if you were lucky. Many adult men with families had to subject themselves to being interviewed by persons their age or younger, feeling like children in a principal's office.

Statements like “You applied for a 9mm, but I am willing to give you a .38. I'm not sure you are ready for anything else,” were commonplace.

If you wanted to go home with nothing at all, you might have dared to object. It was a bath in a bubble of arrogance and belittlement. It was quite emasculating, too.

There were, of course, many good persons involved in the process who pioneered the issuance of licensed firearms to regular, deserving persons like young police officers, soldiers and other members of the working class previously dealt out of the game. So, it was better than the centralised oligopoly.

Okay. Let us fast-forward to the here and now. Most of the animosity comes from the rejection. This is because there is a material misunderstanding regarding the policy that governs the issuance of gun licenses.

The public believes that if you want a gun and you are competent and not a criminal, you should get one. I agree. But, that is not the Jamaica Government's policy on firearm ownership.

The policy is based on need. You have to establish a need to carry a weapon. Just so you know, a high crime rate is not considered a need. Now, I do not agree with this position but it is the Government of Jamaica's position, not the FLA's. So stop blaming the people who work there.

You and I may not agree with our Government's stand but, we are also not privy to all the facts. The international community does not like selling us guns. In fact, the European Union will barely sell us sharp knives. Only the Americans are helping us out right now. We do not know what their conditions are. We do not have the whole story.

Let us say we were similar to Florida and everyone could buy a handgun once they have a clean record. What would be the outcome? Well, I believe fewer illegal guns would be imported, as regular people could defend themselves without criminalising themselves to do so.

I think that the dons would be less powerful. But I also think that road rage deaths could increase. I know for a fact that domestic murder would seriously increase. Is it worth it? There really is no right answer.

The animosity mushrooms when persons who do not qualify get a permit. It is automatically looked at as a corrupt act.

Sometimes though, it is system error. There was a time when deportees were not fingerprinted. Therefore, the criminal record report would not reflect it.

The report of the special branch now called the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is not based on a perfect science. It may not pick up the criminal activities an applicant committed overseas.

As bad as it all may seem now, it was a hell of a lot worse before this. Also, as far as the monitoring of registered guns, the FLA is considered a world leader.

Every licensed gun has a traceable serial number and ballistic record on the FLA database. This is registered gun control.

There are changes I would make. However, as I said before, I don't know all the facts. If I did, I would be forced to do the same things that the persons we criticise are doing.

It is, after all, providing the power to kill to someone. Any idiot can pull a trigger. But, not everyone has the wherewithal to buy an illegal gun. Food for thought.

Now, believing that changing the leadership of the country's national security apparatus can solve the murder crisis is another misnomer. We all like to say that one party can do better at controlling crime than the other. This is more rubbish!

Every national security minister I know of has done some good. I cannot think of one who caused crime to increase. Well, maybe the one in 1994 who removed the Suppression of Criminal Activities Act. I wonder if it was his decision though?

Other than that, I cannot think of one who did anything to make it worse. We do not have the size force to get the results we want. Space travel is not necessary to get the answers to this issue. So, stop listening to politicians from both sides who blame the poor guy holding the porous basket on that given day.

Now finally, some clarity on mass incarceration and what I mean by it. This term sounds harsh because before me, it was used by some pretty bad guys like Stalin, Hitler and Ho Chi Minh. But these men used it on political opponents.

I am proposing using it on gangsters, not poor people. This was a tool used in the 1990s crack wars by the Americans. Also, it is a powerful mechanism present in the Homeland Security Act.

If used locally, it would require detention based on intelligence, rather than evidence. It is a rough call. That is, until you are burying your son, or handing your daughter over to some mongrel who calls himself a don, or surrendering your power of free speech, freedom of movement and the right to political expression. Maybe then it will not seem such a haunting decision.

So, in a nutshell, there are many positives to the FLA. Political parties and ministers do not cause crime, and mass incarceration is one of only four tools that can help us out of our rut.

We can discuss the other three again soon. Maybe if I say them enough I can 'speak [them] into being'.

