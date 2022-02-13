FLA privilege, rights, misunderstandings

The Firearm Licensing Agency (FLA) is the organisation everyone loves to hate. Why? Well, primarily because it has control over whether you can protect yourself, your family, your manhood.

Bearing arms is a privilege, not a right under our law. So they determine whether you can be granted this privilege or not. They also determine if once given the privilege, if you get to keep the weapon, also how you can train with it, where you can train with it and whether you can change it.

This type of regulation by its nature causes hostility. It's just human. It literally means that there is someone who can simply take away your ability to stay alive. It's like you never really grew up.

Emotions aside though, have you really tried to understand the authority's challenges and purpose.

Let us debate a bit. The organisation has been called clandestine and the recent issue of the murder of the Chinese couple has made it look inefficient.

Well, by now, we know the deceased persons never applied for a gun licence and their relative who did was not present when the murders took place. So that was a misunderstanding.

Clandestine? Well, they currently only issue firearm licences to persons who can protect the weapon. So this sort of rules out inner-city dwellers and non-owners of a motor vehicle.

So how do you feel about that? It's a rough position. The residents there need it more than anyone else. But as they get that Glock, the don is going to send for it.

What would you do if this was your decision? I personally cannot find a suitable answer to this issue.

Then there is the issue that everyone who is not a criminal or a risk to society and can protect the gun should get one. This is my position as well. This is actually a popular sentiment. However, the public opinion would be drastically different after back-to-back domestic homicides occur. Suddenly, the outcry will be that the issuance is too liberal. That the FLA is failing. It's actually being called that in some circles now.

Well, its purpose is the control of registered weapons, issuance, record-keeping and tax collection.

In the area of records, it is the best in the world. It can track the gun from its source until it lands, and everyone who owns it and has a use for it.

Every gun even has a ballistic record that is on a database. The United States does not have this. No country which allows registered gun ownership can boast it is better in this area.

Tax collection, they have covered. Issuance is the area of dispute. Frankly, I see their debacle, but they are pursuing a flawed policy.

Gun issuance in an environment like this cannot be based on absolute need. Anyone in this war zone we call home is in mortal danger every day. If you can protect the weapon and you are of sound character, you should get it.

Their public relations policy is an area where they have failed because they do not spend enough time educating the public on their purpose and challenges, so they come across as arrogant.

Their communication system on a whole is terrible. It comes across as dictatorial and bullish. A letter from them makes no effort to engage persons as equals. It's like “mi a chat to mi pickney”.

This is very repairable, it is our regulatory authority and they are serving us. The difficult decisions eventually impact us. In this area they could learn a lot from the Private Security Regulation Authority. This and their “absolute need” policy needs addressing.

What a lot of people don't think about as well is corruption and the lack of it that exists there. This has not always been the case. I'm not sure why or who because there are so many levels before issuing a gun permit. But there was certainly an issue before.

At this point there is none. That is right, I said it. I don't agree with the policy of proving need that this current board requires to grant a permit but I will put my life on the line that they are not selling gun licences. Do not take that integrity for granted! Eliminating corruption is really challenging.

Now, going forward how can we bridge the impasse? The FLA has to adopt a marketing strategy that engages the public, reflect empathy and civility in their communication, show regret when they cannot assist and offers alternatives to the victims of their selection process. They are “our” regulatory body, our Government employs them. They are not thrust upon us by a foreign government.

This type of marketing communication requires an expert. Hire one. They need to adjust their policy to weeding out the criminal or unsuitable applicants rather than looking for the applicant to prove he is in dire need.

Maybe make the scrutiny even better. Interview spouses and former spouses. Ask for school records that reflect suspensions or expulsions for violent behaviour. Search as much as you want, probe the applicants, but don't expect them to prove that they have a special need.

We live in one of the killing fields of planet Earth. We have more gangs than common sense and more illegal guns than the mafia. Trust me we're in need once we wake up here.

Law enforcement and soldiers should be granted a permit automatically, anything else is ridiculous, unless you see something in that probe I have suggested.

This crisis relating to registered gun control is so much better than it was in years gone by that it would be a shame to allow it to fail now.

I urge the FLA to fix what I suggest and continue to improve the areas they do well. This chapter will only pass if the public changes its opinion on the organisation.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force of old found out the hard way that without public support you cannot exist. They have changed. Arrogance and forcing rules that the public does not feel are justified is doomed to fail. Engage us not just to accomplish your goals, but for your future survival.

I see great changes on the horizon, just change the things that need to change and continue doing the parts you do well.

