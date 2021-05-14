Flour sorrow

Dear Editor,

At a time like this, when so many more are earning less and less; fuel prices are soaring inexplicably; we get a whammy with baked goods.

Can you imagine the price increase on gluten-free products that so many people have to consume as regular flour is said to be a death sentence.?

Yes, many people cannot consume regular flour, or even whole wheat flour, at all. And, alternatives are few and far between.

Flour is said to be a glue, and thus can cause intestinal problems. Time to switch, we were told. No real viable alternatives. Just cut it out? At best be moderate.

Yes, it's difficult. I have been trying unsuccessfully for the last year. Tell me if you have had better luck. But now the cost of everything has increased.

It will save you money and possibly improve your health, we were told. Yeah, right!

I guess it's now time for more ground provisions; like cassava, yam, etc. But even they are sometimes affordable, sometimes expensive.

What are we to do?

Rae Parchment

rae_parchment@hotmail.com