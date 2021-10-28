Focus on customers, not profit!

Dear Sir,

In less than two minutes I was able to complete my transaction at the teller wicket; however, it took me approximately three hours to get there.

Yes, this was my experience at Scotiabank at the corner of Duke and Port Royal streets, downtown Kingston, on Friday, October 22.

This is a bank which has improved the appearance of the branch, upgraded its technology, and closed the King Street branch with a view to improving efficiency and customer experience. But, if this is what the future holds for us through 21st-century banking, we are in for a rough ride — this is terrible to say the least.

The novel coronavirus has been blamed for a lot of the frustration customers are experiencing at banks, in particular, the lengthy time spent in conducting business. However, it is my opinion that prior to the onset of COVID-19, the banks were just as inefficient as they had more tellers on the line but customers would still spend a long time waiting to complete their transactions.

More staff is definitely needed at the branch, which has a 16-teller wicket complement, but only seven were being utilised at the time of my visit.

While the bank seeks to divert people to online banking, they should be cognisant of the fact that some transactions must be done in person and, as such, adequate staff is required at the physical locations.

I think it is about time the banks stop looking at the bottom line and seek to improve the top line in their customer service. After all, money can't buy customers.

Sylvester E Anderson

Red Hills, St Andrew

sly1962@hotmail