Follow the science, not the receipt

Dear Editor,

After an infection or exposure to disease the natural human response is to produce antibodies against foreign antigens, such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins. At any given time, a healthy body has a surplus of antibodies that target thousands of different antigens and prevent damage from infections. This is science.

After receiving a jab you are given a receipt which only documents that you have gone through the process, it cannot confirm your immunity and is useless evidence of safety against this novel coronavirus.

During this experimental phase of testing you may also have been jabbed with a placebo like salt water instead of the mRNA product. It is only the response of your immune system to the jab that determines immunity. The only true determination of immunity to the disease is a measure of your antibody status after the jab has been given.

Who are the immunocompromised? These individuals cannot make immune fighter antibodies against bacteria or viruses. Some of them are born with absent or faulty immune systems. Some have acquired autoimmune diseases, and others have received therapies that wiped out their immune defences. Most are incapable of producing antibodies in response to a vaccine or an infection, leaving them susceptible to infectious diseases. So giving a vaccine or jab is less likely to protect them from this virus. These patients need infusions of antibodies which are in the plasma of people who are immune and have recovered from COVID-19.

Chemotherapy kills or blocks B cell antibody production and cancer patients who get chemotherapy may also be immune deficient and may need routine measurements of their antibody responses just like immunocompromised people, even after two vaccine doses, so as to identify those who may also need monoclonal antibodies to prevent infection.

The vaccinated are not special and cannot be given a free pass on a health or travel passport because of a receipt, and it has been determined that vaccine antibodies rapidly decrease and are not protective after four to six months. However, if the antibody levels of a vaccinated person can be determined to be high and stable, not falling after two consecutive, six-month antibody tests, that person may not need booster shots because of immunity. This may also predict if vaccinated people will get 'breakthrough' infections, as is presently happening because they got a placebo, have low antibody levels, and are now capable of transmitting the disease to others.

To summarise, the vaccinated must be required to have sequential antibody testing to protect themselves and others. Those recovered from the disease are immune and may need antibody testing to determine their status as possible volunteer antibody donors. Follow the truth and the science, not the receipt.

Dr Jennifer Mamby-Alexander

jmambsalex@gmail.com