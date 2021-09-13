For every action there is an equal or greater reaction

Dear Editor,

Global history will show multiple examples of how a small group of men will take up arms and in whatever way possible attack those that seem to oppress them.

These events are horrible, indeed. Multiple deaths have always effected our need for security more than the death of a singular person. Why? The death of many innocent individuals is an attack upon our personal and collective security and safety.

“What if it were us, instead of these strangers?” we ask ourselves.

You have seen situations in which a young person has died, and strangers grieve for the death of someone they do not know. Our fear surfaces from within and shows itself for multiple reasons. The acts of men during warfare will always be horrible, but sometimes necessary. The results of these actions have consequences.

September 11, 2001 resulted in the creation of Homeland Security and more powerful Western security systems whose main purpose was to exact revenge upon those who planned, supported, and carried out the attack upon America. America's revenge was exacted to the point of occupying much of Afghanistan in order to weed out thousands of “terrorists”.

The Western military-industrial complex found profit in this endeavour, bombing Afghan insurgents at every opportunity. All this death because some Islamic fighters, who were originally armed and trained by America to fight Russia, wanted to topple the Saudi regime. Better that America had let the Saudis deal with their own problems.

Then there's the oil supplied by our dictatorial allies. What was America protecting? Oil supplies to America. Nothing more.

From Saudi Arabia to Afghanistan a sequence of events led to the 9/11 attacks. Men with box cutters hijacked planes and brought terror to a land that had not felt such fear since the American Revolution.

America's underestimation of the determination and expertise of peasants resulted in mass death in New York as a small group of determined men took on the American empire.

What did we experience and what did we learn from this terrible event? We experienced terror like never before. Fear gripped the Western world. Will it happen again — where and when?

The attacks of 9/11 taught us that the actions of powerful nations do have consequences — drop a bomb on a village and you create future, hateful enemies. Push someone and it's likely they will push you back.

Humans are a fickle bunch. The West has watched and done nothing while mass murder has taken place throughout the world — three million Armenians murdered by the Turkish Empire, the Rwandan genocide, millions murdered in Cambodia — and yet, when thousands of their citizens are killed they turn the world upside down. Double standard or simply racism?

Did America learn from this event? Of course not. American troops have been recently kicked out of Afghanistan after twenty years. America has not learnt what our children know: that their actions have consequences and these consequences will cost American lives. Policing the world has cost the nation great wealth and lives.

American foreign policy and the willy-nilly use of American military might must be rethought.

Children grow up and think like adults. When will those in Washington, DC, learn from the past and become something better.

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca