Four million deaths, 187 million COVID-19 cases pushing mandatory vaccination

French President Mr Emmanuel Macron yesterday became the latest world leader to impose mandatory vaccination against the COVID-19 disease on a segment of the population, ordering all French health-care workers to get virus shots by September 15, 2021.

The French leader went further by mandating special COVID-19 passes for anyone who wants to go to a restaurant, shopping mall, or several other public places. To get a pass, people must be fully vaccinated, have a fresh negative virus test, or have proof they recently recovered from the virus, news reports said.

We get a sense that Jamaicans are beginning to relax way too soon about the spread of the novel coronavirus, probably since the removal of some lockdown restrictions, including those imposed on the events and entertainment community.

This would be a catastrophic mistake, were it to be so. As they say on the streets, “COVID still a keep!”

The world last week reached the grim total of 4.3 million deaths from 187 million cases.

Jamaica's contribution to the world figures might seem paltry — 1,146 deaths and 50,811 cases — but in a small population like ours, this is a major hit, with the potential to do greater hurt to our already struggling economy.

Countries everywhere are battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, with an increasing number of them desperately resorting to vaccine mandates as cases rise – especially with the Delta variant wreaking havoc — and in the face of irrational vaccine hesitancy.

We remind that just last October a study led by Canada's McGill University, comparing policies around the world, found broad implementation of vaccination mandates, with the main difference being the penalties for breaches ranging from fines to jail time.

Researchers found that 105 out of the 193 countries, or 54 per cent studied, had evidence of a national mandatory vaccination policy that required at least one vaccine. Of those, 62 countries, or 59 per cent, also had one or more penalties that could be imposed on individuals who do not comply.

Educational and financial penalties for breaches were the most common, with denial of school enrolment until vaccination requirements had been met.

Of the 32 countries with financial penalties, 53 per cent had one-time fines of less than US$1,000. More severe penalties entailed jail time — a possibility in 12 countries.

Italy's mandatory vaccination policy had among the most severe penalties, with violations potentially resulting in the temporary loss of parental rights. Their health-care workers and pharmacists face job losses or a salary cut as punishment.

In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing that the holder has been fully vaccinated or has a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants.

We hope that it will not get to the point at which the Jamaican Government is forced to introduce mandatory vaccination on any segment or on the entire country. At the very least, that should be a last resort.

Clearly this will depend on whether the populace complies or not with the remaining restrictions and, more importantly, the willingness to take the vaccine.