From at-risk youth to public enemy

About 15 years ago I met a young man I will call Niah for the purpose of this article. At age 14 he had stabbed a woman in a store in Portmore, St Catherine, in a customer/clerk conflict. I, in fact, was the officer who arrested him.

Despite his obvious violent streak, I took an interest in his rehabilitation, largely because of his age. He was also pleasant and likeable. So, I sent him back to school to learn a trade and tried to effect control mechanisms in relation to his behavioural issues under the division's intervention programme. This sort of worked until the court matter ended and my authority with it.

As he got older, armed robbery was his chosen speciality, along with gang activities and shootings. I would often ask him why he persists in this type of behaviour and he would be frank in his response until I cautioned him that the law would be able to use the information for prosecutorial purposes. Then he would say, “no more”.

I know it sounds ridiculous, but we actually have to do that. So, this was an 'at-risk youth' when he was 14. He is almost 30 now and a menace to society.

So let us debate some stuff. When he was 14 and pushing a knife into the adult female because he was provoked, was he an 'at-risk' youth or was he a dangerous person capable of extreme violence? Think about it.

If you agree that his age made him fit the 'at-risk' label, would you still think so if he had been pushing the knife into your mother's gut?

Also, if you believe that he should be helped rather than punished, would you feel the same if it were your mother's kidneys in harm's way?

You see, those of us who have the privilege of not flirting with death every time we open our doors often give victim-like titles to evil people. That is until we feel the bite ourselves.

A 19-year-old man who robs, rapes, kills, or even just possesses a gun is not an at-risk youth. He is defined by what he does. He is called a killer because he kills, a rapist because he rapes, and a criminal because he breaks the law regarding gun possession.

I have seen the handiwork of these alleged at-risk youth. They are a risk to society. They are responsible for the suffering and pain of tens of thousands of Jamaican citizens. They are the creators of abject misery. As a society, we have a responsibility to protect their victims, not them.

So, back to Niah. He is still likeable. I hate what he does, I don't hate him. I failed in my attempts to rehabilitate him and I ask myself why. I am a trained sociologist. This is what I studied. I think the reason for my failure is that I got to him too late. I needed to have intervened when he was maybe five years old. However, he wasn't stabbing anyone at five. Therein lies the issue.

They often come to our attention as teenagers — after they have started to have behavioural issues and are criminal-minded. Had I got to Niah long before his teens and removed him from his very supportive mother, then maybe he would not be in a jail cell.

Why do I highlight his mother and her supportive role? Because she is half of the problem. She will support her offspring, irrespective of who he hurts. She will do so for no other reason other than that he sprang from her womb. Selfish? Yes. Typical? You had better believe it.

There is another factor that impedes intervention. The father. Not because he is there and supporting the rubbish, like mom does. But rather because he is not there at all. Mother is, therefore, saddled with a job that defies nature. She is expected to raise a boy into a man with no frame of reference, because she is a woman.

You see, we can bash all the Government ministers we want. We can blame the schools and the mothers. But the true villains are the absent fathers. Many women raise great men. But that is not the natural order. So Niah became the menace long before he pushed that knife into the woman's stomach. Had the judge operated at the standard of justice more common in the 18th century, Niah would have been banished for life.

This would have been uncivilised, but would have saved a lot of decent, hard-working people from being robbed and mistreated. Do you see the dichotomy?

Do we revert to archaic justice, or do we operate in a modern, civilised manner and allow him to stab your mother? It is a rough outlook.

One could say we should improve society to create better men and mothers who allow their sons to bear the consequences of their actions. But that is a long-term approach and much pain will befall innocent people before we reap success from it.

Maybe we need to become more robust in the identification of youth likely to commit crimes and protect ourselves from them as our first priority. However, we need to do this by changing the trajectory of their lives. This should occur not when they are 15, but five. It needs to be Government-driven and rigorously conducted.

Sociologists need to be part of policing. A massive effort to identify them should also be ongoing. It has been done before to curb terrorism and extremism in other countries. It is no accident that Nazism in Germany reduced so significantly after 1945. Efforts were made to kill the Nazi culture. We need to do the same and kill the gang culture.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com