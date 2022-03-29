Get ready for the republic

Dear Editor,

Now that the visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is history, the real work of republican-minded Jamaicans should now begin.

Few would admit that the royal visit was a godsend to those Jamaicans eager to cut ties with the British monarchy. It provided the reparation advocates with ample local and global opportunities to speak their truths regarding the evils of African enslavement, racism, and colonialism and the fact that Prince William is a direct heir to these systems; only death, revolution, or grave personal tragedy will prevent him from ascending to the throne.

Notably, he called the enslavement of our African ancestors “abhorrent”, and even expressed sorrow that it happened.

The utterances of Prime Minister Andrew Holeness that Jamaica is prepared to move on from being a constitutional monarchy to a republic have rightly added positive impetus to the momentum to push for a Jamaican republic. His words have added significance because he said them publicly, clearly, and directly to a senior member of the British royal family. This after Barbados transitioned to a republic last year.

Previous Jamaican prime ministers have declared republican sentiments, but this is special given the context and place we are in history.

The prime minister must be held to his words and a reasonable timetable of the course of action to be taken publicly outlined and dutifully followed.

Despite these seemingly positive developments, much work needs to be done on the Jamaican public. Jamaican anti-monarchists are often dismayed and disgusted at the warm pubic reception given to visiting British royals by ordinary Jamaicans. It is clear that after over 350 years of association with the British royal family local affections and interests run deep and will not vanish simply because a few vocal, local radicals desire change.

Given that a referendum is necessary to decide the fate of the monarchy, those against it need to urgently and earnestly organise an effective mass public education campaign to inform and convince fellow Jamaicans of the need for a republic. They must be prepared to answer tough questions regarding what benefits ordinary Jamaicans will obtain and why the need for change now, when there are many pressing priorities.

Also, they should embark on a massive voter registration programme; firstly, among their ranks and secondly, among the wider population. One would be surprised to know that many who regularly engage in righteous rants are not registered to vote.

The movement to remove the monarchy from the helm of our constitution will be decided by the ballots cast and counted and not by seemingly abstract ideas advanced by an articulate minority. Indeed, like all elections, a referendum is a numbers game and not one for well-wishers and spectators.

Much work will be needed to mobilise the Jamaican electorate to vote to expunge the British monarchy from our political system.

It is no secret that many open and closet royalists exist among us, and this is their right. Even greater is a formidable bloc of apathetic and indifferent Jamaicans who will need to be brought off the fence and placed firmly in the republic camp to realise the dream of extricating the monarchy from Jamaica.

Many in support of Jamaica becoming a republic may be unpleasantly surprised and heartbroken that the results of the long-awaited referendum may very well be unfavourable, owing to a low voter turnout or not having enough votes to prevail over the many motivated and mobilised monarchists in our midst.

Nothing should be taken for granted or we should all be prepared to have the British monarchy and its local supporters be victorious, happy, and glorious, long to reign over us for many more years.

Duane Harris

doharris@hotmail.com