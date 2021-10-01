Get vaccinated: Don't listen to nonsense!

Dear Editor,

I write to make a plea to your readers as we try to make our way through the most serious crisis that our country has experienced.

I know of several people who have died as a result of having been infected by the novel coronavirus. They were unvaccinated. The scientific evidence available to us indicates quite clearly that there are vaccines that prevent hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.

Due to this disease life has become very difficult for many of us. Our young people, especially those of school age, are likely to suffer the most in the end as they are being deprived of a proper education and of physical and social interaction with their peers.

Now is not the time for quibbling and spinning all sorts of unlikely tales. I am very disappointed that some of the people who have been educated at public expense have seen it fit to be encouraging others not to be vaccinated. That is shameful.

Life in the United Kingdom is gradually returning to normal because its citizens have been taking the vaccines. That should be a lesson to us.

I urge Jamaicans to do the right thing: Get vaccinated! Do not listen to or read the nonsense being spun by some of our fellow citizens. There are certain sectors that should not require any encouragement; for example, our teachers, health-care workers, transport workers, those in the business of tourism, and all who have to deal with the public. Yes, public sector workers.

Our children and grandchildren need to get back to school and to get on the playing fields of the country. They cannot do so if we do not get the virus under control. The rate of infection needs to go down. The number of people dying from the virus needs to go down. The number of people being hospitalised needs to go down. The vaccines have been shown to decrease hospitalisation and deaths.

There are individuals who are awaiting the arrival of particular vaccines. I know of people who have died while so waiting. I share the grief of their families.

I urge my fellow Jamaicans to go the sensible route and take the proper option: Get vaccinated! My family members, here and abroad, and I, have done so.

Seymour Panton

srp@cwjamaica.com