Get vaccinated: Don't listen to nonsense!Friday, October 01, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I write to make a plea to your readers as we try to make our way through the most serious crisis that our country has experienced.
I know of several people who have died as a result of having been infected by the novel coronavirus. They were unvaccinated. The scientific evidence available to us indicates quite clearly that there are vaccines that prevent hospitalisation and death from COVID-19.
Due to this disease life has become very difficult for many of us. Our young people, especially those of school age, are likely to suffer the most in the end as they are being deprived of a proper education and of physical and social interaction with their peers.
Now is not the time for quibbling and spinning all sorts of unlikely tales. I am very disappointed that some of the people who have been educated at public expense have seen it fit to be encouraging others not to be vaccinated. That is shameful.
Life in the United Kingdom is gradually returning to normal because its citizens have been taking the vaccines. That should be a lesson to us.
I urge Jamaicans to do the right thing: Get vaccinated! Do not listen to or read the nonsense being spun by some of our fellow citizens. There are certain sectors that should not require any encouragement; for example, our teachers, health-care workers, transport workers, those in the business of tourism, and all who have to deal with the public. Yes, public sector workers.
Our children and grandchildren need to get back to school and to get on the playing fields of the country. They cannot do so if we do not get the virus under control. The rate of infection needs to go down. The number of people dying from the virus needs to go down. The number of people being hospitalised needs to go down. The vaccines have been shown to decrease hospitalisation and deaths.
There are individuals who are awaiting the arrival of particular vaccines. I know of people who have died while so waiting. I share the grief of their families.
I urge my fellow Jamaicans to go the sensible route and take the proper option: Get vaccinated! My family members, here and abroad, and I, have done so.
Seymour Panton
srp@cwjamaica.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login