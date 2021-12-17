Getting set for the fourth wave

It's as if every time there is hope that the world may be coming to grips with the novel coronavirus there is a major setback.

It's among the more disheartening aspects of the ongoing pandemic, which has so far killed more than five million people worldwide and well in excess of 2,000 in Jamaica.

High vaccination rates in the developed, industrialised world followed by rapidly falling COVID-19 cases, as well as reduced deaths and hospitalisations in those countries triggered optimism up to last month of a much-improved 2022.

Then comes the Omicron variant, which we are being told could have consequences as devastating as any of its predecessors because of its seemingly greater resistance to vaccines and the immense speed at which it is spreading. This notwithstanding some evidence that, on average, the new variant's effect may be relatively mild compared to others.

Alarmingly, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus told the world earlier this week that Omicron has been reported in 77 countries and had probably spread at an unprecedented rate, undetected, to most countries.

Whether it has anything to do with Omicron or not, Jamaicans yesterday woke up to the reality of COVID-19's reacceleration following the postponement of the West Indies' One-Day International (ODI) cricket tour of Pakistan because of virus spread among the visitors.

No fewer than six West Indies cricketers, plus members of the back room staff, were taken out of action by COVID-19 over recent days. The team was weakened even before travelling because of the absence of Captain Mr Kieron Pollard as well as other leading players, including Messrs Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer. Credit to the team for competing admirably — even while being beaten 0-3 in the T20 series — despite what must have been a most difficult situation.

Also, the Miss World beauty pageant set for Puerto Rico yesterday — at which the 2019 Miss World, Jamaica's Miss Toni-Ann Singh, should have handed over her crown — was also postponed because of a rash of COVID-19 cases.

News out of Britain yesterday showed a record number of coronavirus infections for a second day running — 88,376 cases. This was part of a big surge across Europe as the peak of the Northern Hemisphere winter approaches.

Football fans are well aware because of a number of COVID-19-induced postponements of English Premier League games this week.

All this is happening even as, in Jamaica, the falling-off of case numbers continues with 59 of 1,706 tests returning positive results on Wednesday. That's a positivity rate of just 3.4 per cent.

Good as that may sound, the evidence from around the world suggests, as local health experts keep saying, that Jamaicans should expect a significant surge after the Christmas and New Year's holiday period — the so-called fourth wave.

In those circumstances, and given the continuing reluctance of most Jamaicans to take the vaccine, we agree with the Government's decision to go the route of booster shots for fully vaccinated people.

To the extent that boosters may provide added protection, that has to be better than dumping expired vaccines, as has been happening too often in recent months.