Ginnalship — the genesis of corruption

Dear Editor,

Crime and corruption are widely viewed as being troublesome throughout the length and breadth of Jamaica. Frankly speaking, while that may be so, many of those who are echoing that same concern are not trustworthy and have no integrity and moral authority to speak because, in the court of public opinion, they, too, are a part of the problem.

Nevertheless, 'badmind' and covetousness are the driving force behind crime and corruption in conjunction with 'ginalship'. The competition is extremely strong, intended or not, to see who can be the best ginal. Each one aggressively tries to outsmart the other, with none considering the consequences of being caught. Somehow, as a people, we have managed to convince ourselves that we can ginal others without being noticed because the other person is not smart enough to realise our trickery or deceit.

It appears the conscience and thoughts of citizens are self-muted; thus, there is numbness in our feelings towards each other. So we have become comfortable in deceiving and conning others in order to achieve our motives and maintain our status.

This has been normalised within our society, which has been cultured by a lack of trust, and speaking the truth and integrity are almost nowhere to be found.

How did we get to this point?

It is not that we don't know the difference between right and wrong because the mistakes and shortfall of others are being loudly criticised. Yet we fail to look within and do what is morally and ethically right when we interact with each other, whether for business or pleasure.

Respect, manners, and integrity are almost seen as irrelevant as everyone points fingers to blame the other person, and no one is willing to pause and look in the mirror and examine self.

No longer are we interested in being straightforward and honest with each other about our beliefs, views, and intentions. Everyone wants to be seen as the successful bright spark who is admired and respected, even if our success has not been attained through legitimate means, forgetting that when we try to deceive others it will come back to haunt us, someway somehow.

If we are expecting the security forces to solve this type of problem we are looking in the wrong place. Where we ought to be looking is in the mirror. Our motives and actions are far from pure. No amount of policing can change that.

We have to be honest with ourselves and take the corrective measures necessary by changing our actions and becoming practitioners of righteousness.

Pride goeth before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall. We are our own enemies when it comes on to crime and corruption, not the Government or the security forces.

We can make a change by having respect for all, starting with ourselves. When we have respect for self, there are certain things we will never say or do.

Let the change start with the person in the mirror. If every one of us makes a change for the better and start to live upright, crime and corruption will have no place in our society. Let us put an end to the game of ginalship that is the driving force behind crime and corruption.

Ja Greenzone

jagreenzone@gmail.com