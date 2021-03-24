God's people are not lawless

Dear Editor,

Some of the reactions seen and heard in society by people who have identified themselves as believers in Christ, in regard to recent COVID-19 measures outlined by the Government for churches are very alarming and sad.

As believers we are in the world but not of the world. That does not mean that rules and laws aren't extended to us.

Being our brother's keeper is a principal requirement for us. However, how can we say we love God, whom we have never seen with our natural eyes, while we hate, endanger, and attack those whom we see with our natural eyes?

The world is in a state of confusion and chaos because of this novel coronavirus pandemic. Governments all around are searching for solutions to little avail. The stability of economies has declined to an all-time low. This means that the ability of governments to provide for their citizens in areas such as national security, health, education and social security is being threatened. The profitability of businesses is also being threatened; hence, there is uncertainty in the continuity of employment. This will, without doubt, impact the people living in these societies, as they too will not be able to properly provide and care for themselves and their families. Yet, some believers are so spiritual that this is of no concern to them. They are so spiritually minded that they have become no earthly good. They think they are an island, and they stand alone. It's all about them and Jesus, while the rest of the world is falling apart. Lovers of themselves is what they have become, and haters of mankind.

Some believers in Christ are rejoicing to see the life of so-called wicked men and women falling apart, forgetting the purpose of us being here in this troubled world. God so greatly wants to reconcile man unto himself, but so-called believers are ready to dismiss sinners from being part of God's kingdom. Isn't this shameful?

Let us be merciful unto others, and think about others, so that we can continue to obtain mercy. We in times past were not a part of the body of Christ. But God didn't turn His back on us in our ignorance, not once. Why shouldn't we therefore extend the same mercy to others now? Isn't that why God sent His only begotten Son?

Let me also caution those who are swift to declare damnation and rejoice at the hurt of others who are of a different persuasion. “Rejoice not when thine enemy falleth, and let not thine heart be glad when he stumbleth: Lest the Lord see it, and it displease him, and he turn away his wrath from him.” (Proverbs 24:17-18).

As believers, we ought to be praying for the nations of this world, our country, and the leaders of the land. Be your brother's keeper. Be humble, and avoid gloating and boasting about who you are in Christ, for this was not attained by works, but by the grace of God. Esteem not thyself above others, for where they are, that could have been you and me.

Finally, beloved, in times like these, be careful what or who you are listening to. Be careful lest you are swayed away by religious fanatics, vain philosophies, and foolishness. God is not the author of confusion. All things must to be done decently and in order. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore, get wisdom, and with all thy getting get understanding. Be obedient to the laws of the land, so long as they do not deter your faith. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft; the eyes of the world are watching you. They will know you by your fruit. Be an example to our society. God's people are not lawless.

Shauna-Gaye Brown

Shauna-Gaye Brown