Good deeds and the road ahead for West Indies Women

West Indies Women are now in Zimbabwe for the International Cricket Council (ICC) qualifying competition which will decide the final three places at next year's ICC Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.

The West Indies open their campaign on Tuesday against Ireland, with Bangladesh, The Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, and Zimbabwe also vying.

The top three teams in Zimbabwe will join Australia, England, India, South Africa, and New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup.

A pleasing warm-up victory for the Caribbean side over Thailand on Friday, which included a century from all-rounder Ms Deandra Dottin, should further boost confidence after their 3-0 sweep of Pakistan in Karachi just recently.

Readers may recall that the West Indies Women's trip to Pakistan followed a 1-4 thrashing by visiting South Africa in September.

Back then, West Indies Coach Mr Courtney Walsh suggested that while defeat to South Africa was disappointing it provided valuable experience for the road ahead. Now, he will feel he was right.

There were a number of pleasing individual performances in Pakistan — not least the showing of Captain Ms Stafanie Taylor, who missed the South African tour to the Caribbean for personal reasons. After a slow start, Ms Taylor found form with a high-quality, all-round performance including an unbeaten century in the last One-Day International (ODI).

Also, this newspaper believes it is appropriate to applaud Cricket West Indies and the women's team for agreeing to tour Pakistan, despite the taint of terrorism which continues to haunt that country.

We note word just over two weeks ago that the West Indies men's team is also scheduled for a two-week Twenty20 and ODI tour of Pakistan next month.

Readers may recall that back in March 2009 world cricket was thrown into a tailspin when terrorists fired on the Sri Lankan team bus in Karachi, injuring several cricketers and killing a number of security personnel and civilians.

That incident did incalculable damage to Pakistan cricket. No international cricket was played there for six years until a limited overs' tour by Zimbabwe in 2015. Pakistan, for the most part, has had to host tours in the United Arab Emirates over the last decade.

As recently as October, New Zealand abandoned a limited overs' trip to Pakistan because of security fears. A week later England withdrew their men's and women's teams from a scheduled trip to that country.

Yet, in recent years, the Pakistan Cricket Board — on the back of assurances of stringent security — has succeeded in attracting international teams including an under-strength West Indies men's team in April 2018.

As they hunt their qualification spot for next year's World Cup, West Indies Women will have the satisfaction of knowing they not only build form and self-confidence by visiting Pakistan just recently, but that they also did that country's cricket programme a world of good.

Ms Taylor and her players will also know that a strong performance in this upcoming qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe would provide a much-needed boost for women's cricket in the Caribbean.