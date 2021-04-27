Gordon still has problems

Dear Editor,

I sat in utter sadness as I watched one of my good friends and community member move out of Gordon Town recently.

Much like everything else in Jamaica, earlier in the year the Gordon Town Road breakaway drew much attention, but there is not much coverage of the egregious situation residents still face.

The community is still plagued by the effects of the breakaway. Garbage is still in the streets. It is still unsafe to pass the breakaway and the $60-million alternative route is still useless to the majority of the community.

To add insult to injury, we are now faced with immense noise pollution in Gordon Town from the 'Yeng Yeng' bikers who have taken over our community. The bikers ride up and down the roadway; morning, noon, night, and certainly after curfew. What is even more questionable about the audacity of these bikers is that they ride without protective gear.

It has become no less than unbearable. The residents are in absolute awe of the entire situation, because our police seem to be unable to handle the nuisance. Yet, we need them to take action.

Earlier in the year, there were stories of these bikers providing a valuable service in the community by transporting goods across the breakaway. Though some do bring across goods for ailing community members, many ride without passengers or goods up and down our roadways.

It is bad enough that the proposed fix to the road breakaway seems to be sluggishly moving forward and certainly won't be finished until the end of the year. We are asking, once more, that the requisite authorities do what is right before our community and peace is completely lost. We are tired of this.

Concerned resident

helpjamaica876@gmail.com