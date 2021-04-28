Gordon Town problems seem on the back burner; it hurts

Dear Editor,

I make reference to the letter to the editor 'Gordon still has problems', published in the Jamaica Observer edition on April 27, 2021.

Though I appreciate the issues raised by my fellow citizen, I find that it was lacking in establishing how extreme the problems being faced by residents of Gordon Town and surrounding communities actually are.

First, I must acknowledge that our Member of Parliament Juliet Holness seems to be making an effort to keep us aware of the works being done. But, sadly, it is just not enough.

The works on the breakaway were promised to be completed within six months, commencing February 2021. Looking at where it is now, it is safe to say that, similar to the letter writer's view, it may be around the end of the year before it is completed, and this is simply unacceptable.

For one, the police within the area have cordoned off the road to vehicular traffic, a far distance from the breakaway, which means community members have to walk on both ends, twice a day.

I feel especially for the sick and the elderly members of the community, who have to traverse the area on foot, often with loads to get from point A to point B.

Also, keep in mind that bus/taxi fare for most have increased to, in some cases, three times what they used to pay per day, depending on where they are going.

It is awful.

It is clear that the matter is not being met with any urgency, and it leads us, the residents, to believe that no one cares.

Had Gordon Town been a community that provides great economical support, or was 'uptown', rather than what it is, which is a small, farming community and home to middle and lower-class individuals, I am certain we would have been much closer to a resolution at this point.

The alternate route is, as my fellow concerned citizen pointed out, useless to most.

The residents of Gordon Town are insulted by the extremely slow response. The rate at which the work is being performed is laughable and we are tired.

We have been in the same position since November 2020 and now, end of April 2021, there is no end in sight.

'Yeng Yeng' riders and noise pollution are the least of our concerns. At least, in some cases, those riders provide some relief by providing transportation to the brave.

The elderly and ill people, individuals needing to get to places quickly, farmers transporting goods, business owners in the area, everyone is being severely affected and the problem is just not being addressed fast enough.

We understand that the road breaking away is no one's fault; however, there are several parties responsible for the repair process and the response has been severely lacking.

We are tired and we deserve better.

An angry citizen

justplainangry@outlook.com