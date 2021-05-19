Gov't must deal with vaccine hesitation

Dear Editor,

It comes as no surprise to me that the Government of Jamaica is experiencing difficulties as it tries to convince the police, teachers, wardens, etc to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. The take-up by prisoners is also hovering at about 15 per cent. Over time, this vaccine hesitancy may become 'vaccine hardening' if a frank and transparent discussion is not immediately held with these groups.

The public sector is widely read and consumes both local and international news. When concerns are raised about the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine the Ministry of Health simply points to the statements from the World Health Organization (WHO). This stance, however, seems to be insufficient for members of the public sector who are seeing information such as:

* Europe's medicines regulator is reviewing reports of a nerve-generating disorder in people who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots, raising fresh concerns about potential side effects of the vaccine ( https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-regulator-reviews-reports-rare-nervous-disorder-after-astrazeneca-vaccine-2021-05-07/).

* Norway's health agency has recommended that the country permanently abort using the AstraZeneca vaccine. The recommendation came after Norwegian scientists found that vaccine made in partnership with the University of Oxford did cause blood clots. “Since there are few who die from COVID-19 in Norway, the risk of dying after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be higher than the risk of dying from the disease particularly for young people, opined Bukholm, the head of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health ( https://vaccinedeaths.com/2021-05-10-norwegian-health-experts-recommend-astrazeneca-vaccine-ban.html)

* Britain's panel of vaccine advisers said that people under 40 should be offered an alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot where possible due to a small risk from rare blood clots ( https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-britain-astrazeneca-idUSL8N2MU35B)

We need the Ministry of Health in Jamaica to say whether or not it supports its counterparts in Britain, who now says those under 40 should not be given AstraZeneca. This is urgent and must be done before the next vaccination blitz.

The Government of Jamaica cannot rely solely on vaccination to combat the impact of COVID-19. It is time to examine the role of therapeutics such as Ivermectin and the possible benefits of local crops, such as turmeric. We need a proactive plan to ensure that our hospitals and medical teams do not become overwhelmed.

Marsha Thomas

