Gov't must summon the courage to storm the criminal barricades

On the surface, the Government's palpable fear of working meaningfully with multi-stakeholders in the fight against crime is irrational, unless there is substance to this week's claim by Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ).

“What successive administrations have failed to do is to wholesomely implement the recommendations in the various reports, such as the 1994 Wolfe report, to tackle crime at its root, including by targeting the highly connected or the powerful behind these criminal networks,” says JFJ.

“This is among the reasons criminals continue to thrive, because those in authority have not had the... will to take the necessary steps to deal with the corrupt linkages and the tentacles of organised crime which reach to the highest levels of all spheres of the society.”

The human rights organisation makes this conclusion in its response to the desperate-looking announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of states of emergency (SOEs) in seven police divisions across five parishes all at once.

While we depart from the JFJ in that we believe there is place for the SOEs at this time, we agree with its broader position that reducing murders requires a comprehensive approach, which includes “not only reasonable, justifiable legislation, but also social and civil interventions in troubled communities; sustained, resourced, and focused crime-prevention strategies; police force modernisation to better facilitate sensible community-based and intelligence-driven policing, and significant improvement in the administration of justice”.

We support SOEs as a temporary measure, because while the grass is growing, the horse shouldn't be starving — meaning that it will take time and resources to get to that place we all aspire to in the fight against crime, but we cannot afford to leave the nation helpless in the meantime.

We have seen clearly that the Government prefers short-term measures and wants to have nothing to do with a consultative approach that brings the Opposition, civil society, private sector, the Church and others to the table. It is a cynical rejection of the calls for mobilisation to unite and fight crime. The million dollar question is why. What is at the heart of this fear of leading the people of Jamaica in a collective assault on criminals?

Is it a fear that the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will not score full political points at the polls if success against crime cannot be ascribed to its solo effort?

We think such a view would be short-sighted.

Jamaicans are smart and politically sophisticated enough to realise that any administration under which crime is put under reasonable control would have achieved what no other has, and reward it appropriately.

But the need to score political points should not even matter. For every Jamaican who can vote understands that no Government alone can solve crime. And, without the people on their side, the police can do only so much.

It is noteworthy that, even under an SOE, only the 'small fries' are being detained. Mr Big, who finances the operations and gives the orders, remains untouchable, and so crime will ebb and flow, but never attain the level at which we can sleep peacefully at nights.

We suggest that all governments since Independence have exhausted productive crime-fighting measures, with the exception of uniting the people of Jamaica: JLP, PNP, and No-P. It's full time for a collective storming of the criminal barricades.