Gov't slow in lifting COVID restrictions, but better late than never

There are Jamaicans who must be feeling vindicated by the withdrawal of the COVID-19 restrictions last Friday, having felt the wrath of vilification by those who had not yet caught the vision as to why they were calling for that move months ago.

The decision by the Andrew Holness Administration to bring the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to an end is heartening, even if it is late in signalling that Jamaicans must learn to live with the novel coronavirus or foolishly destroy our economy.

Let us be clear, lifting the pandemic restrictions and putting the responsibility for managing their health back into the hands of the people is not a reckless decision, as a few people are still saying. In fact, to do otherwise would have been clear malpractice.

The signs were more than obvious that the cherished goal of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to achieve herd immunity through 65 per cent vaccination rate in the population was a lost cause when almost 75 per cent of the people refused to be inoculated.

When testing for the virus proved to be a better approach, the Government was slow in licensing laboratories, making testing difficult. It appeared afraid to crack down on the heartless profiteering that pushed prices out of people's reach, and did not decisively deal with allegations that it was connected parties who got licences.

In the meantime, the price we paid for putting all our pandemic strategies in one vaccination basket was dividing our people into a small minority of the vaccinated and a larger majority of the unvaccinated; robbing our children of their education and mashing up the economy.

Those who would like to accuse us of putting the nation at risk by calling for the opening up of the economy must not forget that we took the unprecedented step of editorially endorsing the vaccine at a time when little was known about the virus and vaccination seemed to be the only viable option.

Still, better late than never. And so we commend the Government for catching up and now moving decisively to signal that Jamaica is open for business.

Sadly, there is no crystal ball to say when the pandemic will be over, and no magic wand to make it disappear. Like other pandemics that have besieged mankind, the novel coronavirus is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future, akin to the flu, HIV, and so on. When we have the flu we seek medical attention and stay away from people.

As countries and organisations learn the lesson of COVID-19, an increasing number of destinations are lifting travel restrictions, regardless of vaccination status, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Hungary, the Caribbean island of Aruba, the Portuguese archipelago Madeira and Mongolia this month.

Before that there were Iceland, Norway, and Slovenia. Some countries are hungrily watching the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's travel advisory list which still has a dwindling number of about 125 destinations in its “avoid travel” category.

UK airlines like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have just made it optional for passengers and crew on certain flights to wear masks, such rules being dependent on the laws of the destination country.

We hope there is no turning back for Jamaica.