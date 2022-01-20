Government must work for all

Dear Editor,

What should the nation expect from the recently reshuffled Cabinet? The comments thus far have been other than complimentary and are indicative of the apathy that has permeated the psyche of the average citizen.

Many times we hear references to a Government being “of the people, by the people, and for the people”, but it seems so far-fetched in present circumstances. When that objective no longer exists, it allows for rule by a few so-called connected who style themselves, among themselves, as elites.

Given the outbursts lately of some of our leaders, one realises that we are at risk of becoming a State ruled by tyranny. Those who we elect are not concerned about our survival. They come with their agenda and pursue it with an arrogance which says I will decide for you because I know what is best for you, or this is for your good, so partake or suffer the consequences. The how-dare-you-question-me attitude is almost akin to bullyism being inflicted on errant schoolchildren by an arrogant and ignorant schoolmaster who breaches the limits of his authority with impunity.

Proper and effective leadership is not an imposed activity, it requires creating an inspiring vision of the future and that you then motivate and inspire people to embrace and engage in the quest to achieve that vision.

When a Government feels it is all-powerful and not accountable it tends to grow divisions of class and indulge in behaviour characterised by massive fraud, corruption, and plain thievery. It becomes the tool of tyrants and dictators who enrich themselves and their cronies at the expense of ordinary citizens. It often promises to facilitate equality of opportunities and freedom but instead ends up delivering hardship and misery.

Those empty promises engender a widening of the gap between the majority who struggle and the few who benefit from the largesse of a Government that blindly follows a top-down approach. An approach that has been tried and failed many times because governments are not producers in any form. They are required to frame the policies that provide equal opportunities to enable production and allow people to generate wealth.

For the Government to give to someone or a sector it must take from another, and this is normally achieved through excessive taxation, which in itself is a form of wealth transfer and is also evident in what is being paid for goods and services.

The unchecked increases in prices are like a plague driving more people towards poverty, yet it is overlooked as a contributory factor in the horrendous and unacceptable crime rate, although Police Commissioner Antony Anderson recently alluded to“ murder for hire” money being the motivator.

The blinkered focus to balance the books at all costs, with minimal social considerations, lacks imagination and is out of touch with the reality on the ground and begs the question: Does the Government work for the people or the International Monetary Fund (IMF))?

This lack of imagination is also evident in how we treat our environment and weigh its benefits to the people against that of the multinational corporations.

While our elected leaders alienate themselves, the scepticism remains. Is it a Government of the people, by the people and are we governing for the people?

Ralston Nunes

ralstonnunes@gmail.com