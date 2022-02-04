Government's about-turn better late than never

Like executive members of sporting bodies canvassed on Wednesday, this newspaper welcomes news that the Government is finally giving active consideration to rewarding people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by allowing their attendance at some scheduled events.

We, like others, have said that the Government has courted public cynicism as a result of what we consider clear inconsistencies in its application of COVID-19 restrictions relative to calendar events.

For example, it seems incongruous that though permission was denied for a limited number of socially-distanced, vaccinated fans to attend World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium over the last week or so, horse racing fans — vaccinated as well as unvaccinated — are allowed into Caymanas Park.

Horse racing, we know, is not just sport, but big business and a respected employer of labour.

It's worth noting that vaccinated cricket fans were also denied entry to Sabina Park for recent international games.

And since we are discussing inconsistencies, we dare not forget that physical school has reopened — albeit limited and rotational — since early January with the great majority of children unvaccinated. As readers will no doubt be aware, existing protocols do not as yet allow vaccinations of under-12s.

In announcing the Government's decision to consider allowing vaccinated people to some events this week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton appeared to suggest that a newly acquired ability to electronically verify vaccination status may have been pivotal. Said Dr Tufton during a visit to western Jamaica: “Persons who are vaccinated are the ones who will have access [to event venues], and now that we have the electronic form of vaccination [verification], we can easily verify or validate…”

He also said that the ability to control attendance at venues and the perceived national significance of events will be among the issues considered.

The health minister describes the latest position taken by Cabinet as having “validity”.

We agree.

But we have to wonder, since just two weeks ago Local Government Minister Mr Desmond McKenzie told journalists — also in western Jamaica — that because of the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus, “it would be irresponsible” to allow a few thousand vaccinated football fans into the 28,000-seater National Stadium. Could it be that two weeks ago the Government didn't have confidence in its capacity to verify vaccination status?

Be that as it may, we are happy that at last the powers that be have seen the light, even if it's too late for the Reggae Boyz and the West Indies cricket team — both having ended up at the losing end — to have the benefit of home spectators, the much-acclaimed 12th man.

Dr Tufton tells us that, in two weeks, the Government's decision will be known regarding which scheduled activities will be open to the public. We are left to assume those events will include sports as well as other entertainment.

We hear that a team comprising Dr Tufton; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Ms Olivia “Babsy” Grange; and Mr McKenzie will be the decision-makers.

Event stakeholders across the spectrum and at every level will be waiting with fingers crossed.