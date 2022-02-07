Government's new anti-crime initiatives sound good, but...

All well-thinking Jamaicans hope that the Government's recently announced initiative to provide meaningful monetary reward for people who provide information leading to the seizure of illegal guns and ammunition works.

We gather from Prime Minister Andrew Holness's comments that the latest effort will be a partnership of public and private sectors. Will it eventually incorporate the current private sector-driven Crime Stop? We await further details.

Of course we all know that a reward regime, by itself, cannot stand in the face of Jamaica's long-standing gun culture which has had devastating social and economic consequences since the 1960s.

Hence, it is logical that, on the back of recent impressive gun finds by the security forces, a confident, tough-talking Mr Holness reminds us of a new firearms Bill which will be taken to Parliament in “a few days”.

The prime minister tells us that new legislation “will create several new offences, in addition to possession, which, when taken together, will make it very risky to have anything to do with an illegal gun or a gunman”.

Presumably, all efforts will be made to ensure that there are no loopholes and that all new regulations are in sync with the Jamaican Constitution.

Allied to all of that, the prime minister tells us, is the “already launched Operation Get Every Illegal Gun”.

We hear that some key elements of the latter plan are “top secret”, but that the security forces are moving “surgically to find the guns and arrest or dispatch the gunmen”.

The prime minister says that legislation, as well as the new reward programme, and increased/improved operational tactics will alter the risk/reward ratio in owning illegal guns.

“Presently, the risk of owning an illegal gun is relatively low compared to the benefits that the gunman perceives that he gets. With the new policies, laws, and capabilities coming into effect, the risk of being involved in any way with an illegal gun or a gunman will far outweigh the benefit claimed from having an illegal gun...” he said.

Beyond that, it seems to us, security rigour to stem the inflow of weaponry — offshore, at shoreline, at the airports, at import-related warehouses, and at all other points of entry — has to be heightened and maintained.

Crucially, too, Jamaica alongside its Caricom partners and other regional governments must persist at the diplomatic level in urging the United States to more proactively act to stem the outflow of illegal weaponry from that country.

If all of the above can be successfully achieved, the problem of violent crime in Jamaica may well be eased — at least for a while.

But, in our view, it won't be sustainably eradicated until social intervention at the community level — across the land, and not just in some perceived trouble spots — plugs the stream of young people without hope, far too many of whom are currently recruited to a life of crime.

The social improvement aspect should be incorporated front and centre as the Government — supported by the political Opposition and all other stakeholders — moves into this new phase of the fight against criminals.