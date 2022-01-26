GraceKennedy: A shining example

Dear Editor,

The GraceKennedy Group Jamaica Limited, a true and time-tested Jamaican company, has over the decades consistently exhibited to the nation a genuine, efficacious framework underpinned by an abiding commitment to quality customer service, coupled with superior products and services.

Notably, this formidable conglomerate was the recent recipient of the Governor General's Award for Excellence at the Jamaica Stock Exchange Best Practices Awards for yet another year and shared the title of Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Corporate Governance Award for 2020. Further, devout and unwavering allegiance to nation-building and community development is exemplary and unparalleled.

The philanthropic arm has, over the decades, invested equitably in positively shifting the fate of many lives by giving back to innumerous and diverse community-based organisations, as well as varying initiatives nationwide. This has been unquestionably pivotal in deterring dysfunctional behaviour and keeping aspirations alive across varied sectors of society.

As Jamaicans we ought to salute the benevolent efforts of this steadfast establishment.

Chiefly, Senator Don Wehby and his team must be commended for their extensive foresight and proficiency in painstakingly fine-tuning a unique business model that ensures organisational equilibrium and continued success year over year.

Remarkably, on the eve of its 100th birthday, it was announced by the GraceKennedy Group that it would be gifting shares to over 2,000 employees to commemorate this special juncture. This is the best performance strategy any company could undertake as it's a well-known fact that when employees feel valued by their employers they are more proactive and resourceful, resulting in higher productivity levels and profitability, ensuring inevitable success and expansion. GraceKennedy has undoubtedly secured the key to assuring the vitality and longevity of its brand.

Evidently, the GraceKennedy Group is committed to nothing less than excellence and will continue to bear fruitful results owing to its strategic market maneuvers and unceasing appetite to forge ahead despite incalculable occurences.

It is however imperative that we recognise that GraceKennedy's ascent to success was not a whimsical feat but rather a gradual, visible, tireless toil to calibrate its brand. Mastery of the art of discernment and endurance by decisively and ceaselessly engaging market needs while revolutionising its products and services to cater to the capricious market tiers have been the hallmark of this institution over the decenniums.

Based on the forgoing, I hasten to reiterate that companies should follow suit and grasp the very simple notion that the ''customer is king''. Steve Job's aptly stated, ''Customers don't measure you on how hard you tried, they measure you on what you deliver.''

GraceKennedy's striking business agility in tandem with its achievements to date speaks volumes about the phenomenal value and impact that this organisation has on Jamaica's brand and economy.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com