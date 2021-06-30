GraceKennedy — proud partner with amazing 'Mommy Rocket'

Dear Editor,

Over the past year Jamaica has faced challenges many of us could have never imagined, and we have learned to live without so many things that would usually bring us joy.

As a country with a world-renowned sporting history, Jamaica without sports has been one of the particularly difficult adjustments of the pandemic.

How amazing it has been, therefore, to see the unbeatable talent of the fastest woman on the planet, Jamaica's very own Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, over these past few weeks. As if Shelly-Ann's record-breaking performance of 10.63secs in the women's 100m final on June 6 wasn't awe-inspiring enough, her sub-22secs performance in the 200m women's final this past weekend has shown us all that, after a difficult year, track is back.

Shelly-Ann joined the GraceKennedy family as a brand ambassador in 2008, and it truly has been one of the most exceptional partnerships I have ever witnessed. The bold, go-getting spirit and winning attitude of the “Pocket Rocket” have been sources of inspiration to our entire team. And, like the rest of Jamaica, we have proudly cheered her on through multiple Olympic Games and World Championships, and most importantly on her return to the track as “Mommy Rocket” after giving birth to her son Zyon in 2017.

Over the years Shelly-Ann has been a dedicated and loyal ambassador of GraceKennedy, who not only represents our values of honesty, integrity and trust, but who also lives our 'We Care' mantra through her Pocket Rocket Foundation, which has been positively changing the lives of student-athletes and children in children's homes across Jamaica.

At GraceKennedy we are extremely proud of Shelly-Ann and all that she has accomplished on and off the track. I am delighted that GraceKennedy has the privilege to partner with such an amazing human being and all she represents.

Finally, I must commend the strength and resolve of Shelly-Ann and all the Jamaican athletes who have continued to train diligently throughout the pandemic and, as a result, are now well on their way to the Olympics.

Special mention must be made of sprinter Briana Williams and hurdler Hansle Parchment, our Grace Foods brand ambassadors, who also recently qualified to represent Jamaica at this summer's Olympics. Although it has been a difficult year, our athletes have persevered, and we salute their determination.

Like me, I know that all of Jamaica is waiting patiently on the sidelines for the Tokyo Olympics to see Shelly-Ann and all our Olympians shine.

God bless them all, and God bless Jamaica, land we love.

Don Wehby

Chief Executive Officer

GraceKennedy Group