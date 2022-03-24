Guns are not the problem

Dear Editor,

The efforts of the Government of the day in tackling gun crimes via the more severe penalties provided in the prospective Firearms Act and the 'Get the guns' campaign have critical flaws, and our efforts to tackle this issue will continue to fail if certain pertinent factors, a few of which are discussed below, are not considered.

Many readers might be old enough to remember men standing 'guard' at the exits and entrances of certain lanes and streets, shirtless, arms folded, with machetes in hands. Fast-forward to the present, and although the gun features prominently in local murder statistics, it still remains that it is not the gun which kills, but the man behind it.

So, presuming we rid ourselves of the guns to the levels seen in, for example, England, with the hearts of Jamaicans being as frigid as they are, we would still have a murder rate problem on our hands, for if it is not the gun, it will be some other weapon.

If one should listen to the 'war' tunes of yesteryear, such as Let Dem Have It by Merciless, who was given the title the Warhead, one will get the gist of gunless hostility.

Curiosity was the tragic basis on which a 16-year-old boy, who, it is alleged, accidentally and fatally shot himself with his brother's Jamaica Constabulary Force-issued service pistol while at their Spanish Town home recently.

If the danger of handling such deadly weapons is not sufficient to discourage one from acting on his or her curiosity, then lengthy prison sentences probably won't.

Our politicians, security forces, and security firms might want to consider exposing children to the rudiments of safe firearm handling via the classroom in order to fight this fire with fire. This type of exposure will not only solve the curiosity issue, but it will also address the safety concerns.

Finally, as Junior Murvin sang in his 1977 reggae song: “Police and thieves in the street scaring the nation with their guns and ammunition. Police and thieves in the street fighting the nation with their guns and ammunition.”

Outside of the bad and corrupt cops, our security forces and other licensed firearm holders are actually driven to possess a firearm by the same temperament which drives those who illegally do so. This has always put a dent in the moral legitimacy of the police.

The most honest man ever once denied being good himself by stating, “There is none that is good, except for our Heavenly Father.”

The police will never have the moral authority which they need to have until they become as sheep to heaven-sent shepherds and follow the teachings which they were shown by God. For even Jamaica Defence Force soldiers are closer to the Kingdom of God than the police because they know what it is to be like led sheep.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com