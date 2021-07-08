Haiti, an unlucky nation

Dear Editor,

I thought that I would wake up to a normal day. I did wake up, and the day was normal right up to the point when I heard President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti and his wife were killed, and the nation now rife for conflict.

Haiti is quite an unlucky nation. Their independence, a costly venture, came by beating back French armies, led by General Leclerc, under the command of Napoleon Bonaparte, sent to re-establish order after revolutions in both Haiti and France.

The newly emacipated Haiti, an agriculture-dependent nation, had most of its assets and infrastructure destroyed by years of fighting. For some time after that, in support of France, they were ostracised by the world's leading empires, many of whom, in later years, used them as political pawns for geopolitical competition.

Today, Haiti, once a thriving colony, can barely create an environment where local entrepreneurs can assemble the factors of production to create goods and services. There is no stock exchange to get equity capital or a stable banking industry to get debt capital. So business ventures are mainly limited to foreign companies and higher-income types, resulting in a lot of inequality.

One of the factors impacting Haitians' ability to own and operate businesses is that land is hard to get. While land transactions, on average, in other countries are completed within three months to a year, these transactions take even longer in Haiti, mainly due to the large bureaucracy to get titles and other legal documents. This has resulted in widespread squatting, which has impacted their ability to get debt financing to support any type of business venture.

And labour, or rather skilled labour, is short. Few graduate to secondary schools and even fewer to tertiary institutions.

All the factors described have resulted in Haiti having a less than stellar economy. The country is among the poorest in the world. In addition, the political turmoil experienced throughout its history, due to foreign powers meddling in the country's politics, and the coups d'état have created an unstable political and economic environment, resulting in the migration of investment and skilled labour from the island.

With the lack of economic growth comes the lack of good public institutions. Diseases that are preventable in many countries throughout the world are quite rampant in Haiti, and their health-care system may not be able to handle COVID-19 and those diseases at the same time.

Crime is rampant, as a lack of economic opportunities and a sense of hopelessness drive young people to find a means of survival and a sense of purpose in the criminal underworld.

And then there's politics. Haiti's Government is always prone to autocracy. Not too long after the revolution, Henri Christophe took the reins of power and turned himself into a monarch. Francois Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude Duvalier, more infamously known as Papa Doc and Baby Doc, created a political stronghold in Haiti and an autocratic dynasty.

It may be argued that the checks and balances when it comes to Haitian democracy is a bit shaky and a more formal and detailed constitution for restrictions on government power and the management of said power is needed now to stop the cycle of turmoil.

With Moise's death, which is the result of a build up of these problems coupled with the fact that he used the constitution to extend his rule by decree, thereby causing the populace to think that he's like the corrupt Duvalier regime, we can only hope that this situation doesn't get out of control to the point that we see political instability and a massive humanitarian crisis, because Haiti's Caribbean neighbours may not be ready for it, or even have a consensus to provide assistance. Most likely, wealthy nations, such as the US, Russia, and China, and some European countries would want to extend aid, but with more geopolitical intent than genuine goodwill behind it.

Marcus White

whitemarc@gmail.com