Happy Commonwealth Day!

Dear Editor,

March 14, 2022 is celebrated as Commonwealth Day.

The Commonwealth was conceived in 1926 when the Balfour Declaration of the Imperial Conference recognised all members of a community within the then British Empire as equals. The original founding members were the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Irish Free State, and Newfoundland.

The organisation later evolved into the Commonwealth of Nations in 1949 to maintain an association between countries that had once been part of the British colonies, but which were considered “free and equal”. Commonwealth countries span the globe and, with a combined population of 2.2 billion, include almost a third of the world's population.

The theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 is centred around the theme for the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – 'Delivering a Common Future' – which highlights how the 54-member countries, which includes Jamaica, are “innovating, connecting, and transforming” to help achieve goals like fighting climate change, promoting good governance, and boosting trade and service for the well-being of humanity.

With focus on the Commonwealth of Nations, the time is appropriate to dispel certain myths propagated to enforced division and hate by sharing the following facts:

All 54 states within the Commonwealth of Nations are free and equal.

The head of the Commonwealth, currently Queen Elizabeth II, is recognised by the members of the Commonwealth of Nations as the “symbol of their free association” and serves as a leader, alongside the Commonwealth secretary general and Commonwealth chair-in-office.

The Queen is sovereign of 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK. She is also head of the Commonwealth itself, a voluntary association of 54 independent countries. This is an important symbolic and unifying role. Each Commonwealth country functions independently of The Queen, with its own elected governors and laws.

As head of State, however, The Queen has no real power, although she is recognised as the ceremonial ruler, like in the UK.

In countries where she is the head of State, a governor general acts as The Queen's representative.

A dominant misconception about the British monarchy was reflected in columnist Peter Espeut's article 'The Queen is not our only monarch' ( The Gleaner, March 11, 2022).

In juxtaposition of Her Majesty with that of Jamaican politicians, and persons who abuse leadership positions, the erroneous perception is conveyed that the British monarchy is an absolute one. An absolute monarchy is a form of government in which an all-powerful king or queen rules a State.

The power vested in the ruler is not restricted in any way. Only seven countries in the world are ruled by absolute monarchs — Eswatini (Swaziland), Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Vatican City.

Two major events for 2022 will include the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, scheduled for July 28 to August 8, and the week of June 20, 2022 is the new date agreed with member countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda.

CHOGM is customarily held every two years and was postponed in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is the Commonwealth's highest consultative and policymaking gathering. Perhaps the CHOGM should consider a repositioning of currencies in a monetary union as a means of uplifting the economic well-being of Commonwealth citizens and member states to compete against other economic blocs.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com