Happy International Women's DayTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
As the world celebrates International Women's Day and we here in Jamaica pay our respects to all our women in the different spheres of national life, I want to pay special tribute to a unique group of professionals who are often unrecognised for the caring, selfless, and empathetic services they provide for the mentally ill community.
I speak of the cadre of female mental health practitioners at the Spalding Mental Health Clinic in Clarendon. While the general staff is worthy of commendation, words cannot describe the care, commitment, and competence of the women mental health practitioners, namely doctors Shanique Gordon, and Hope Iballaboh; and nurses Tee, Burke, Richards, and Hewitt.
It takes a strong, caring, competent, and committed person to work in the field of mental health, and all these ladies have demonstrated the “strength of a woman” in their respective areas of expertise.
On behalf of the mentally ill community, I wish to raise a toast to all the female mental health professionals at Spalding Mental Health Clinic and all the other associated mental health facilities in Jamaica.
Happy International Women's Day!
Andre' Wellington
Mental health patient and advocate
Christiana, Manchester
andrewellington344@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy