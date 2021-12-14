Have we lost our civic pride?

Dear Editor,

I recently had occasion to visit the Kingston Central Police Station in downtown Kingston.

On my way there I drove pass what appeared to be a public city dump, officially known as National Heroes' Park. The garbage pile-up at several spots around the park is an absolute disgrace, with the worst of it culminating at the corner closest to the entrance to Wolmer's Boys' School.

There are no visible dumpsters for the proper disposal of refuse, with discarded refrigerators and sofas now a regular feature of the landscape.

The beautiful, though unfinished, perimeter wall is a reflection of the general lack of pride our people have in their country and brings to mind the oxymoron that Jamaica is ranked the happiest nation in the Caribbean but, at the same time, has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

I remember when my children were much younger and I would take them to the park on weekends to help educate them about our nation's heroes and related history, and they would use the playground in the park, which at the time had a newly installed play area. They were also fascinated with the observance of the changing of the guards.

National Heroes' Park was important enough that we did, in the past, what was necessary to sufficiently impress the then United States President Barack Obama on his visit to Jamaica but, somehow, we don't see it necessary to mainatin the park for our own people. Why not? At the very least a well-maintained park will help to instil some form of civic pride in the people of this country. Why is cleanliness not next to Godliness here in our little island?

Having arrived at “Central”, I was met with a similarly disgusting sight – garbage piled high at the entrance, with a foul smell that competed with that of the settled stagnant water. A sight most unwelcoming.

I concluded afterwards that, as a people, we must have become insensitive to our surroundings as I was sufficiently impressed with the professionalism of the policemen and policewomenwomen with whom I interacted.

We should treat them, us, and our heroes with a bit more respect. Cleanliness is perhaps a first step.

Chris Jarrett

chrisjar1@yahoo.com